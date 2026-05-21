Cassper Nyovest made another rare return to X (formerly Twitter) and unleashed his signature wit and unapologetic confidence, shutting down critics who questioned his status in South African hip hop

Responding to the debate about his success, the rapper reminded critics that it wasn't his business acumen that made him rich and famous; it was his hits

However, when reminded of Nota Baloyi's claims that Mufasa has no hits to his name, the rapper took aim at the controversial critic and questioned his intelligence with a scathing remark that had the streets viewing Nota in a completely different light

Cassper Nyovest fired shots at Nota Baloyi. Images: casspernyovest, lavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest recently made a rare and dramatic return to X (formerly Twitter), and he did not hold back, using his bold confidence to completely shut down critics who have been questioning his legacy.

In a viral tweet on 20 May 2026, the rapper set the record straight about his massive success, reminding everyone that event promoters don't book him for his business mind; instead, they book him for events simply because of his hits.

"13 years deep and y'all have manufactured the lie that I’m only as big as I am because of my brilliant business mind. When promoters book me, they don’t book me based on my business acumen; they book me to perform my HITS! I am not a motivational speaker, I’m a SUPERSTAR!"

One follower threw Nota Baloyi under the bus by revisiting his earlier claim that Mufasa "doesn't even have five hits."

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This remark was made in the latest episode of The Music Pulse on 19 May, during which Nota argued with co-hosts Thakgi and Sfiso that, aside from Doc Shebeleza, Mufasa's extensive catalogue contained no other hit songs.

Responding to Nota's claims, the rapper brushed off the criticism with a laugh, subtly questioning the controversial music commentator's state of mind and made it clear that he does not take Nota's opinions seriously.

"Haha, Nota isn’t all the way okay in the head, and y'all ain’t ready for that conversation, but it’s cool. In the head and the heart."

Cassper Nyovest questioned Nota Baloyi's intelligence after the outspoken critic claimed the rapper had no hit songs. Images: casspernyovest, lavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

This wouldn't be the first time Mufasa questioned Nota's mental state. In 2025, the music critic lashed out at the rapper in a deeply personal clapback after Cassper questioned whether he had taken his "medication."

The latest exchange adds to a long-standing feud between the two, where for years, Nota has been one of Cassper’s harshest critics, often attacking his music and legacy on social media.

While the controversial commentator frequently downplays Cassper's achievements, the rapper usually ignores the noise or laughs it off. However, this latest jab proves that while the Tito Mboweni rapper doesn't take the criticism seriously, he is always ready to defend his track record when pushed.

Watch Nota Baloyi's video below.

Cassper Nyovest fans roast Nota Baloyi

It wasn't long before the "Tsibipians" joined in and mocked Nota in their GOAT's defence.

MunchoB slammed Nota Baloyi:

"Nota is behaving like a mad scientist, but with half the knowledge."

OKUHLE_16o6 agreed with Cassper Nyovest:

"Now that you’ve said it, it actually makes sense."

MogolwaneMaatla wrote:

"This is exactly what I said, and they attacked me. That isn’t normal behaviour."

Mas__NT said:

"There's definitely something up with that bru."

Meanwhile, others in the comment section boldly doubled down on Nota's claims and questioned if Mufasa himself believes he has hits. They argued that while Cassper is a massive commercial success who can easily fill stadiums, his music lacks the deep, timeless quality that hip hop heads look for.

Rea Gopane reveals who inspires his AI hit song

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rea Gopane revealing the song he copied to create his AI-generated hit song.

Social media erupted in criticism for Rea for copying another musician's work, while others anticipated another legal showdown.

Source: Briefly News