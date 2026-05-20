Musa Mseleku has gone viral after Anele Mdoda discussed his antics on the hit reality TV show Uthando Nes'thembu

Mrs Mgudlwa admitted that she felt sorry for Musa following the episode, but those who know her

SA weighed in on Mdoda's take on the hit reality TV show, and some of the responses are hilarious

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Anele Mdoda has locked in on 'Uthando Nes'thembu', admitting that she felt sorry for Musa Mseleku. Image: Zintathu, Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda is getting in on the Umzumbe drama almost a week after Season 9 of Uthando Nes'thembu concluded.

It all started when the 947 radio presenter asked people to explain the "My earthly king" phenomenon.

SA advises Anele to watch reality show from the beginning

This phrase is common among Uthando Nes'thembu viewers, who recall MaCele, the matriarch, referring to Mseleku as her earthly king.

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"Guys, what is this earthly king business and who started it?" she asked.

An eager fan advised the star to begin the show from the very start with Season 1, so she could grasp the true essence of the term.

Anele Mdoda felt sorry for ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ star Musa Mseleku. Image: Anele

Source: Instagram

"You’re gonna have to watch Uthando Nes’thembu from season 1," a fan advised. This prompted a quick response from the radio presenter.

"Ahaaaaaaa, I just started watching it, and I landed on the episode where he is crying on the phone because his daughter is pregnant again. I knew then, I had been missing here," Mdoda responded.

When Mseleku cried, Mdoda admitted that she felt bad for him, but her friends gave her a massive reality check.

"He was crying!!!! I felt sorry for him, and my friends said don’t you dare, he deserves to cry. Hhawu."

In the episode that Anele Mdoda is referring to, Sne Mseleku, Musa's firstborn daughter, dropped a bombshell, announcing that she was expecting her fourth child. Musa Mseleku got very emotional, asking her why she does not use protection.

Social media had a field day with Anele, who has discovered just how entertaining the Mseleku household is.

SA interacts with Anele Mdoda on Umzumbe drama

Netizens joined in on Anele's fun, advising her not to feel sorry for Mseleku. Below are some of the reactions:

@Sosie2a said:

"Sne needs a social worker and psychiatrist asap. There’s something that we are not being told."

@TolokaziK replied:

"I hope you are on Ashwaganda, Mama ka Alakhe. Earthly king is something else vha, worse than Hlathi."

@VioletMaila said:

"Madam, slow your roll. Usazobona lo baba o snaaks."

@AsandaRT_ shared:

"Wena nje, you always break my heart ndiyakubalela. Watch from the beginning, that guy is not someone you can feel sorry for. I want snenzala to give birth every season."

Sne Mseleku shows off third baby

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sne Mseleku has announced the arrival of her third child, and shared an adorable photo of the two of them.

Mzansi trolled Sne Mseleku when Abongwe Mseleku graduated from college, a few months after her sister, Mpiloenhle, graduated from university. Social media users responded to Sne's cute picture, and the past comments resurfaced

Source: Briefly News