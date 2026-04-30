In a snippet shared on X, Musa Mseleku and his family made way to MaKhwela's home, and they came bearing gifts

Despite what many fans assumed, Mseleku stated it was not a lobola negotiation, or umembeso, leaving fans confused

A hilarious moment from the latest episode was when Musa Mseleku got emotional and started crying

Musa Mseleku and his family came with gifts for MaKhwela. Image: Musamseleku

Source: UGC

South African polygamist Musa Mseleku once again let his emotions get the better of him on the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu.

In a clip shared online, he was seen getting emotional as he was addressing the family of his fifth wife, MaKhwela, at her childhood home. The episode saw the businessman sending gifts to the Khwela family as part of the lobola negotiations process. He stated that it was not umembeso, which is an entirely different process.

Musa Mseleku cries in front of MaKhwela's family

A fan of the hit reality TV show reshared the Mzansi Magic teaser on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, questioning Musa's actions and why he always gets emotional during tense moments. The clip begins with high emotions as the Khwela family welcomes the Mseleku family with song and jubilation. However, things take a turn for the worse when Mseleku battles his tears as he delivers a speech.

It ends with a tense argument between him and his second wife, MaYeni.

User, @zeek50101, captioned the video:

"Mseleku doesn’t want to see us quiet. What is he doing? Didn’t he say he’ll put a pause to this? Also, didn’t MaCele explicitly say she doesn’t attend his wife's events? Xoki lomama!"

MaKhwela's lobola drama under spotlight

On Season 9 of the reality show, MaKhwela's lobola drama came under the spotlight, with the other wives questioning who paid it, since Musa was at the hospital when it was supposedly paid.

Musa's fourth wife, MaNgwabe, asked who paid MaKhwela's lobola, claiming that Musa Mseleku had no idea when she asked him about it.

"And when I asked Mthombeni about the lobola which we saw on TV, he said he knows nothing about that because he was sick. Even the money that was used, he said he did not know where it came from," she said. "Who was behind the finances and everything when the lobola was paid?"

MaCele let out a loud sigh, painting herself as the culprit. Trying to defend herself, she asked where she would get the money to pay lobola, because she has no money.

In the same episode, MaKhwela asked Mseleku when the delegation, which was part of the negotiations, would go to her home to pay the remainder of the lobola. He told her to ask MaCele about that, as he had no idea.

Musa Mseleku’s cried during MaKhwela’s lobola process. Image: Khwela_samke

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Musa crying

Viewers did not hold back in their criticism towards Mthombeni.

@ilovezizo_ shared:

"UMthombeni is a dictator. And he is a big one, with crocodile tears when things don’t go his way."

@seithati_s said:

"One thing about this man, he will do exactly what he wants to do. Which is to cry."

Musa answers why he married MaKhwela?

In a previous report from Briefly News, viewers were confused when Musa Mseleku changed his tune about why he married Samke Khwela, once again.

Musa Mseleku shocked his fans when he revealed the new reason he decided to marry MaKhwela. The reactions online were mixed, with people offering their opinions on one of the most talked-about families.

Source: Briefly News