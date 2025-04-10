The age gap between Musa Mseleku and his fifth wife, MaKhwela, has sparked a social media debate, with fans criticising the decades-long difference

Social media reactions to a viral clip from Uthando Nes'thembu Season 8 expressed discomfort, with some comparing their relationship to a father-daughter dynamic

MaKhwela previously defended their relationship, stating that the age gap was not an issue for her and should not be a concern for others

Uthando Nes'thembu viewers have taken to social media to dish their thoughts on the huge age gap between Musa Mseleku and his fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela" Mseleku. Many said Mseleku is too old for MaMkwela, who is decades younger.

Musa Mseleku and fifth wife's marriage under scrutiny

Uthando Nes'thembu Season 8 has been focused on Musa Khawula's relationship with his fifth wife, MaKhwela. The issue about their age gap caused a buzz on social media after MaKhwela shared that she is in her 20s while Mseleku celebrated his 50th birthday in June 2024.

Fans recently spoke about the age difference after a clip from an episode of the show went viral. A fan with the handle @Lufuno_11 shared the clip and noted that seeing Mseleku and MaKhwela together felt like seeing a father and his daughter. The caption read:

"I'm sorry, but this is so wrong in so many levels😭✋🏽ngathi ukhuluma nengane yakhe😩😏"

Fans react to Mseleku and MaKhwela's age gap

Social Media users cringed at the video of the latest couple in town. Many said something was off between Musa Mseleku and his new wife, who is reportedly expecting.

@Nomvula_Nmvie said:

"Like, yoh... I was cringing while watching... It's all about the bag because ulala kanjan nekhehla."

@ntswaki50 wrote:

"I just cringed."

@yakwa_mzizi wrote:

"Yoh, she’s still speaking English noMthombeni 😭"

@snohmnqokoyi commented:

"I couldn’t even watch this scene. It was so cringe-worthy."

MaKhwela addresses age gap with Mseleku

The reality television star previously discussed the age difference with her husband. The issue arose after Musa Mseleku revealed that he went to school with MaKhwela's mother. She said she is unbothered by the concerns about the age gap between herself and Musa Mseleku. She said:

"I am in my 20s, and I don’t think age is an issue when it comes to my relationship with Mthombeni. I also don’t think people should make it an issue."

Mpumelelo Mseleku's home shooting turns to murder investigation

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mpumelelo Mseleku could be facing murder charges as police continue to investigate the fatal shooting during an incident originally billed as a home invasion.

The former Moroka Swallows footballer reportedly shot and killed a home intruder on Friday, 7 February 2025, at his family home in Umzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal. Mseleku is a much-criticised star of Uthando neS’thembu, which delves into the lives of his family, headed by his polygamist father, Musa, who has four wives.

