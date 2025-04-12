Musa Mseleku recently drew attention to another woman he married, Sindy MaSaule Mseleku, who passed away before Uthando Nes'thembu aired

The polygamist also took a fifth wife, Samke Khwela, in 2025, and while all attention has been on her, he took the time to reminisce about his late wife

Online users had a lot to say about how Musa Mseleku described his wife and mother-in-law, who died

Uthando Nes'thembu star Musa Mseleku was reflecting on another woman whom he married before his latest. Many people have been fascinated with the fifth woman, Samke Khwela, whom he married.

Musa Mseleku remembered his late wife following his fifth wife's pregnancy announcement. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku showed he had his late wife on his mind in an Instagram post. The polygamist's post about his late partner caused quite a stir.

Musa Mseleku honours late wife

In a post on Instagram, Musa shared a photo of a woman, MaSaule, whom he has spoken fondly about on the reality show Uthando Nes'thembu. The picture amassed a lot of attention as the public is not as familiar with her as they are with his other wives. In the photo caption, Musa clarifies that the photo was of his late wife, and he said, " I asked for your guidance as an ancestor wife." See the post of MaSaule below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

People had even more to say after he shared photos of his late mother-in-law, MaCele's mother. He said his ancestor mother-in-law protected him when he wasn't aware.

Uthando Nes'thembu enthrals viewers

Musa Mseleku is consistently a trending topic thanks to his reality show, Uthando Nes'thembu, featuring his wives. Most recently, there has been some noise as some of his wives have not been completely swayed by his decision to take a much younger wife.

Adding more drama to the mix, the polygamist's latest wife recently announced that she was carrying a child. The news about an 11th child comes after years of the public sympathising with Musa's first wife, Makhumalo, who has not been able to conceive.

Musa Mseleku added a fifth wife to his family on the 'Uthando Nes'thembu' show. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

SA split about Musa Mseleku's late wife

Many people shared their comments regarding the way Musa spoke about his late wife. Read the comments below:

bawsladychichic__ said:

"You use women, even when they are dead 😩😭

tsetse_23 wrote:

"How I wish for Makhumalo to find a hunk and have kids via IVF/ surrogacy, cause she’ll definitely be a wonderful and loving wife and mother🙏🏾 "

noziphosikhosana wrote:

"Ancestor wife?? Qaluyiva! 😂"

kairathapelo added:

"Theis is some mentally unstable nyana stuff going on at this point 🤞🏼"

simmyjly added:

"You don’t let people rest dawg 😭"

bukegeju speculated:

"I think after getting sick, you didn't go back to your usual self. Khona into e off ngama caption wakho."

theenororo exclaimed:

"Thinking uyophumla eCebolethu kanti you still have ancestor wife duties 😩"

koko_the_stylist added:

"Bathong defending what? Ai wena Musa Ema pele"

Netizens stunned as Musa Mseleku cries on national TV

Briefly News previously reported that bathong! South African popular polygamist Musa Mseleku left many netizens stunned when he cried on national TV during his recent episode on Uthando Nes'thembu.

An X user @joy_zelda posted a screenshot of Mseleku crying on national TV on her social media page, which sparked many mixed reactions from netizens.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Musa crying on TV during one of Uthando Nes'thembu's episode

Source: Briefly News