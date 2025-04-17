South African fans were stunned by Mnini Mseleku’s cheekiness saying the youngster should get acting lessons

The 13-year-old drew reactions from fans after a clip showed him crying ‘snot and trane’ but quickly changed to a laughing face when he noticed the camera

Local netizens reacted on social media to say the young Mseleku should take part in acting lessons and suggested possible shows for him

One of Musa Mseleku’s children Mnini drew reactions from Mzansi fans after a clip showed his cheekiness and they suggested a future in the film industry.

Mnini is one of Musa’s 10 children who were borne from his four wives, while he is expecting another bundle of joy from his newly crowned fifth wife.

Mnini Mseleku (orange shirt) impressed fans with his family. Image: musamseleku.

Source: Instagram

Following the cheeky behaviour, fans said the teenager should pursue a career in acting while his family’s reality show was recently extended by 58 episodes.

Mnini Mseleku’s acting skills impress fans

Watch Mnini's skills in the video below:

The viral video showed a clip from reality TV show Uthando Nes'thembu, where the 13-year-old quickly went from crying ‘snot and trane’ to smiling as soon as he noticed the camera.

Mnini’s skills in front of the camera might have been born from the fact that he has been in the public eye for most of his life as the show chronicles the family’s life.

His father Mseleku enjoys great success from the show but he revealed that it comes at a heavy price after shocking fans with the heavy grocery bill to feed his large family.

Mseleku showed Mnini off on his Instagram account:

The Mseleku family continues to grow

Mnini is the child of Musa’s second wife Nokukhanya 'MaYeni' Mseleku and the family is expected to grow after fifth wife Samke announced she was pregnant.

While Musa is expecting his eleventh child, one of his eldest Mpumelelo said he wants to follow in his father’s polygamist footsteps.

Musa Mseleku and his son Mnini often shares pictures together on social media. Image: musamseleku.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Mnini’s acting skills

Local netizens reacted on social media to say Mnini has the chops to make it as an actor while others had mixed feelings about the young teen.

MisspTlhako asked a question:

“Why does he look like his aunt Nompumelelo?”

Thornbackforeva is concerned:

“À psychopath already.”

SementhleeWitb2 loved the scene:

“Every time I see him crying, I think of this scene.”

I_AmPabi loves Mnini:

“My favourite child from that show.”

KhanayoLennox is annoyed:

“He annoys me, a boy that cries sooooo much, for everything dramatic. Just like his mom and big brother.”

88mabilisa made a suggestion:

“Please shem please, he shud be in Shaka already.”

TebohoJust68325 admires the child star:

“Oh, I love him so much.”

Hlebhebhe is no impressed:

“A clown.”

Tumi14300836 agrees Mnini must go into acting:

“Haiii definitely.”

Tremzable said Mnini learnt his tricks from somewhere:

“This is exactly how his father uses tears to manipulate the wives.”

Mpumelelo Mseleku faces criminal charges

As reported by Briefly News, Mpumelelo Mseleku’s case of self-defence could be bumped up to a murder charge.

The reality TV star and son of polygamist Musa reportedly shot and killed an intruder at their home in KwaZulu Natal on Friday, 7 February 2025.

