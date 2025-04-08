South African reality star and former footballer Mpumelelo Mseleku could face murder charges after being involved in a fatal shooting on Friday, 7 February 2025

Mseleku reportedly shot and killed an intruder at his family home in Umzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal, but recent reports have complicated matters

Local netizens reacted on social media, calling Mseleku a hero, and they are upset that the 24-year-old reality star is being accused of murder

Reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku could be facing murder charges as police continue to investigate the fatal shooting during an incident originally billed as a home invasion.

The former Moroka Swallows footballer reportedly shot and killed a home intruder on Friday, 7 February 2025, at his family home in Umzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal.

Mpumelelo Mseluku was reportedly trying to defend his family in a fatal shooting at his home in KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: Instagram

Mseleku is a much-criticised star of Uthando neS’thembu, which delves into the lives of his family, headed by his polygamist father, Musa, who has four wives.

Mpumelelo Mseleku faces murder charges

Mseleku's saga is explained in the video below:

According to the Daily Sun, Mseleku’s home invasion case has turned an unexpected corner as police are now investigating a murder case.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said:

“Southport police opened a case of attempted house robbery and an inquest which later closed, and a case of murder was registered for investigations.”

Mseleku has a young family, according to his Instagram account:

Mseleku draws criticism from fans

While the 24-year-old faces murder charges, he has often been the subject of viewer criticism as Mzansi fans feel that his behaviour on the hit show is unacceptable.

Often referred to as spoiled and not raised respectfully, the former Moroka Swallows footballer has endured an overall indifferent reaction from fans.

After hanging up his boots as a player, Mseleku has tried his hand at various business ventures while also pursuing a music career.

Mpumelelo Mseleku has tried his hands at being a footballer, a businessman and musician.

Source: Instagram

Fans defend Mseleku

Local netizens reacted on social media, calling Mseleku a hero and expressing their upset over the murder allegations.

Cebsile Dlamini said the police are following procedure:

“Why are people surprised? It's normal procedure mos.”

Roseline Mlawuli is sceptical:

“Don’t believe that one bit.”

Lundi Gaqa defended Mseleku:

“He is a hero.”

Ralesu Molefe wants justice:

“This needs an experienced and skillful investigator, where evidential statements are obtained, that can lead to the conviction of the accused person. Is the deceased known by the shooter? What transpired between the intruder and the lady he first met?”

Ketsibile Lungile questioned the justice system:

“South Africa’s justice system – somebody enters your house, you protect yourself, and now you are a criminal? Chaai!”

Mpumelelo Mseleku looks to follow in his father’s footsteps

As reported by Briefly News, Mpumelelo Mseleku is looking to follow in his father Musa’s footsteps by looking for a new girlfriend.

Musa has four wives, and their family is the subject of the hit reality TV show Uthando neS’thembu, which has eight successful seasons.

