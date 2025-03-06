Mpumelelo Mseleku was slammed by Uthando Nes'thembu viewers for being disrespectful towards his father's wives, with many blaming his father Musa Mseleku for not reprimanding him

Fans were outraged after Mpumelelo allegedly suggested that MaNgwabe's child Zenande was not Musa's because of her head shape

Social media users called him rude and entitled, saying his behaviour reflects poor upbringing due to his father's leniency

Uthando Nes'thembu viewers have shared their thoughts about Musa Mseleku's son Mpumelelo's behaviour during the recent episode. Many blasted him on the timeline.

Mpumelelo Mseleku slammed by viewers

Uthando Nes'thembu viewers are not sugarcoating their thoughts about Mpumelelo Mseleku. The show has been charting trends since the premiere of Season 8. Fans couldn't help but notice that the family has been marred with controversy since Mseleku introduced his much-awaited fifth wife.

Many were not satisfied with how Mpumelelo addressed his father's wives. They accused him of being disrespectful, with others saying Mpumelelo was behaving like that because his father Musa Mseleku who was supposed to reprimand him treated him like a friend.

Others reacted to claims that Mpumelelo suggested that MaGwabe's child Zenande was not Musa Mseleku's because of the shape of her head.

Fans react to Mpumelelo Mseleku's behaviour

Social media users said Mpumelelo must learn to respect his father's wives. Others said he was rude.

@UNtlatywa said:

"Mpumelelo is the true definition of rubbish, she's been disrespectful to all his father's wives, including his mom. How can he say such nonsense about Mangwabe's child 🥺🙄🤔? The Audacity."

@Sne_TheWanderer wrote:

"When MaNgwabe was explaining the story I thought she’d say a neighbor said it or something, Mpumelelo 🫠!! What a nasty thing to say."

@sego_kk wrote:

"Mseleku treated this one as his friend and couldn’t reprimand him when he had to, now he has turned into a rude, disrespectful and nasty kid who doesn’t have manners!"

@Sanele_Nathi commented:

"Mpumelelo is a horrible person 😭😭😭, very vile and inhumane, I can’t believe he insulted MaNgwabe that much 😭😭😭, a lot of things are now making sense as to why my MaNgwabe doesn’t care anymore 😭😭."

@nthabeemosh added:

"Yho Mpumelelo is so disrespectful. I can’t believe he said that about Zenande, that child will be the downfall of the family."

@_Thembalihle_ said:

"IsiGAXA 😱🤯 Magwabe has been through a lot, hey. Mpumelelo is trash, and he is only going to get worse when Mseleku is no more because he lets him behave like this."

MaYeni stands her ground against Musa Mseleku and fellow wives

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uthando Nes'thembu is bringing the drama Mzansi signed up for. Fans have been divided over Mseleku's second wife Nokukhanya Yeni, popularly known as MaYeni.

Social media users are dishing their thoughts about MaYeni. The Uthando Nes'thembu star has been accused by fans of seemingly not caring about her husband Musa Mseleku's illness.

