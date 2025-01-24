The latest season of Uthando Nesthembu is promising to be worth the wait after the drama that's been served

Fans of the hit polygamy-centred show aren't impressed with Mpumelelo Mseleku's character

Social media dragged the Mseleku heir for his unruly behaviour, claiming that the apple didn't fall far from the tree

Fans called Mpumelelo Mseleku out on his foul behaviour. Images: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Ouch! The new season of Uthando Nesthembu has just begun, and Mpumelelo Mseleku is already catching heat online.

Fans call out Mpumelelo Mseleku

As fans cosy into the new season of Uthando Nesthembu after a long wait, many have shared their thoughts on the show's development, with some opinions about the cast.

Mzansi isn't pleased with aspiring polygamist, Mpumelelo Mseleku's behaviour on the show, labelling him ignorant and disrespectful - apparently, just like his father, Musa.

Here's what Mzansi said about the controversial Mseleku heir:

beauchamp_lord wasn't happy:

"Mpumelelo is such an idiot. You know that idiot that annoys everyone?"

idanideedee1 called out Musa Mseleku:

"What I find funny is that Musa does not want to be compared to Mpumelelo because he sees the nonsense that he is doing, yet he doesn't reprimand him."

Mabev90 wrote:

"At least Mayeni sees that Mpumelelo behaves like his father."

scrumptiouslee said:

"Kim Kardashian has nothing on Mseleku and Mpumelelo such drama queens."

CubOfALioness1 praised MaYeni:

"One thing I love about MaYeni is that she's not afraid to say Mpumelelo is stupid and disrespectful. She doesn't defend her son and openly points out that Musa is the tree that Mpumelelo fell from."

ntwanie posted:

"I love how he acts like his dad, and yet his dad can't see it."

Viewers show love to MaYeni

One of the Mseleku wives received her flowers for always keeping it real.

Briefly News reported on MaYeni being praised by Uthando Nesthembu viewers for her no-nonsense attitude and for always putting her family above everything else, despite the chaos.

This comes after the show launched its eighth season, and fans are looking forward to seeing more drama from the Mseleku clan.

