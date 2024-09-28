Businessman Musa Mseleku's son, Mpumelelo, was quizzed by a stranger about what work he did

A TikTok user, @lwandizuma, posted a clip of his interaction with the young Mseleku as he sat in his car

The scenes garnered plenty of reaction, with locals making arguments on both sides of the conversation

Musa Mseleku's son, Mpumelelo, responded to a question from a stranger who approached asking what he did for a living. Images: @sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

He had to think about it for a second, but when Mpumelelo Mseleku, the son of arguably SA's most well-known polygamist Musa Mseleku, responded, the answer appeared to suffice.

A TikTok user, @lwandizuma, posted a video showing a random public interaction with Mpumelelo, sitting in his car in a parking area.

Mpumelelo serves telling response to quiz

The 87-second clip starts with the stranger walking up to Mpumelelo inside a public place in broad daylight in an Audi A5 coupé valued at R1.06 million.

He appears relaxed in casual training gear. The stranger starts by asking:

"Oh, you good, bro? What do you do for a living? I love your car. Actually, I speak to people in nice cars and ask them, 'What do you do for a living?'."

Initially appearing confused, the Uthando Nes'thembu star smiled broadly and engaged the interviewer, saying, preferring to speak in IsiZulu:

"Ukhuluma isiNgesi, bafo? Hayi, ng'yaphila mina (you're speaking in English, man? I am OK)."

The person filming responds by saying he always saw him on TV and wondered if he did anything on the side.

Mpumelelo goes into an awkward pause before replying.

"Ey, bafo, ehhh. Anginawo amagama amaningi engizowasho kodwa ngingumfaana kaMseleku."

He said he didn't have much to say except that he was Mseleku's son and that he neededn't go further than that. The interviewer persisted, noting the car he was driving.

Mpumelelo then told him he specialised in security operations before the two spoke about another topic just before the clip ended.

The material, which was redistributed, clocked almost 510,000 hits since the @MDNnews X page posted it 24 hours ago. '

It attracted 3300 likes, 1100 bookmarks and 600 reposts. Naturally, it drew opinions from both sides of the fence.

Briefly News looks at the colourful commentary to the @MDNnews post.

@Mara4whatdoe wrote:

"Not trying to sound anti-African, but he could have at least answered in English to flex on the folks and display his potential bilingualism."

@MasterMkhululi said:

"I like this boy. He didn't pretend like he started from the bottom; he knows where exactly all his riches come from. He knows that the Mseleku name has done everything for him."

@Spyanco added:

"But why would you randomly ask someone what they do for a living? Ungenaphi wena (how does it concern you)?"

@iMama_Le_1111 noted:

"That’s the only thing he knows. As for, 'Umfana kaMseleku'. No self-identity."

@AbutiThabis0 offered:

"KZN cheeseboys are the worst, bra. Hustle game on zero."

