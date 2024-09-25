A picture of a handsome Mzambiya surfaced on the social media streets and caused quite a buzz

Mzansi ladies are going wild after seeing how well the Kwaito star has turned out

Meanwhile, others were ready to shoot their shot, while many couldn't believe that it was actually him

A photo of Mzambiya is driving Mzansi ladies crazy. Images: HipHopPantsula, joy_zelda

A photo of Mzambiya is topping social media trends after the ladies got to see how the child star had turned out.

Mzambiya breaks the internet

Mzansi ladies are going crazy after seeing a picture of Mzambiya. The child star, who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been off the radar and recently resurfaced as ladies began taking a liking to him.

Twitter (X) user _LeratoMabuzaM shared one of the now-retired Kwaito star's latest photos looking as handsome as ever.

Previously, Briefly News got in touch with another Kwaito star who the ladies are going gaga over, M'du Masilela, and he said he is grateful for the love from his fans:

"Love is a wonderful thing, so pure and true. I feel truly blessed to have such pure love and to be supported by people in general.

"My companionship and care keep me grounded and bring me so much joy. Genuine love is like a fountain of youth; it keeps me healthy and young at heart. I am grateful every day for the love I give and receive."

Mzansi ladies rave over Mzambiya

Oh, the ladies couldn't believe their eyes and were ready to risk it all after seeing Mzambiya:

B_Yandaa was shocked:

"Haibo, it can’t be! When did he become so handsome?"

queenmoroka01 said:

"He's always been good-looking, but now he is fine!"

MhlongoZola was in disbelief:

"No, it can't be the same Mzambiya I grew up listening to."

MaDiya_Omhle wrote:

"My long-time crush. I've always seen his potential."

TK Dlamini hangs out with local legends

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a group photo of actor, TK Dlamini and some local legends.

Mzansi gave the men their flowers and credited them for the work they'd done in their respective fields.

