Picture of Handsome Mzambiya Drives Mzansi Women Wild: “When Did Mzambiya Become So Handsome”
- A picture of a handsome Mzambiya surfaced on the social media streets and caused quite a buzz
- Mzansi ladies are going wild after seeing how well the Kwaito star has turned out
- Meanwhile, others were ready to shoot their shot, while many couldn't believe that it was actually him
A photo of Mzambiya is topping social media trends after the ladies got to see how the child star had turned out.
Mzambiya breaks the internet
Mzansi ladies are going crazy after seeing a picture of Mzambiya. The child star, who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been off the radar and recently resurfaced as ladies began taking a liking to him.
Twitter (X) user _LeratoMabuzaM shared one of the now-retired Kwaito star's latest photos looking as handsome as ever.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Previously, Briefly News got in touch with another Kwaito star who the ladies are going gaga over, M'du Masilela, and he said he is grateful for the love from his fans:
"Love is a wonderful thing, so pure and true. I feel truly blessed to have such pure love and to be supported by people in general.
"My companionship and care keep me grounded and bring me so much joy. Genuine love is like a fountain of youth; it keeps me healthy and young at heart. I am grateful every day for the love I give and receive."
Mzansi ladies rave over Mzambiya
Oh, the ladies couldn't believe their eyes and were ready to risk it all after seeing Mzambiya:
B_Yandaa was shocked:
"Haibo, it can’t be! When did he become so handsome?"
queenmoroka01 said:
"He's always been good-looking, but now he is fine!"
MhlongoZola was in disbelief:
"No, it can't be the same Mzambiya I grew up listening to."
MaDiya_Omhle wrote:
"My long-time crush. I've always seen his potential."
TK Dlamini hangs out with local legends
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a group photo of actor, TK Dlamini and some local legends.
Mzansi gave the men their flowers and credited them for the work they'd done in their respective fields.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za