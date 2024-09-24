The South African Kwaito star Mzambiya has made a decision about his future in the music industry

The Ziyalala hitmaker announced that he is quitting his music career for good this time as he wants to focus on other things

He also mentioned that he wanted to step down to nurture the up-and-coming artists in the industry

Mzansi Kwaito star Mzambiya retired from music.

The South African Kwaito star Mzambiya has decided on his music career and his future in the entertainment industry.

Mzambiya announces his exit from music permanently

The South African musician Mzambiya, the youngest Kwaito star in Mzansi when he was 12 years old, made headlines once again on social media as he recently shared his plans for his future in the music industry.

According to ZiMoja, the Ziyalala hitmaker recently shared that he will be leaving the music industry 20 years after he came into the limelight.

Mzambiya, whose real name is Nkosinathi Zwane and who also owns Earth Nurture Records, mentioned that his time as an artist in the music industry has come to an end and that now his main focus is nurturing up-and-coming artists in the industry.

He shared in a statement:

"I am writing to formally resign from my position as a recording artist. After much consideration, I have decided to take a different direction in my career and pursue new opportunities. However, Earth Nurture Records continues unearthing new talent and releasing music as promised."

Zwane further expressed his gratitude to everyone who has supported him throughout his career in the entertainment industry. He also mentioned that he will go behind the scenes and continue with his TV presenting and acting gigs.

"I'm truly grateful for all the love since my debut in the year 2000."

