DJ Sbu is trending after fans shared mixed reactions to the price list for his online restaurant, Mzakes' Kitchen

The price list, featuring platters such as the Amakoporosh platter, has sparked debate, with some arguing the prices are too high while others defend them as reasonable compared to other food outlets in South Africa

Fans on social media have voiced differing opinions, comparing DJ Sbu's prices to those of popular restaurants like Spur and Nando's

Controversial South African media personality DJ Sbu is trending for all the wrong reasons again. Fans shared mixed reactions to the price list for the platters sold at his recently launched online restaurant, Mzakes' Kitchen.

DJ Sbu's restaurant price list gets SA talking

A picture from DJ Sbu's restaurant's menu showing the price has caused a buzz on social media. The screenshot shows that the star's joint serves several meat platters that can serve different numbers of people. The Amakoporosh platter starts at R599 for six people, R949 for 8 people, and the family platter, which serves ten people, goes for R1249.

The screenshot was shared by a user with the handle @MveloZulu88 on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, 24 April 2025, who complained about the prices. The caption read:

"DJ Sbu ngeke these prices are ridiculous haibo😳"

Mzansi discusses DJ Sbu's price list

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the screenshot. Some said the prices were too high, while others justified them. Fans also noted that a family platter for R1249 seemed reasonable, as many food joints in South Africa would charge more for a similar meal or less.

This is not the first time that DJ Sbu has faced backlash over his businesses. The star was dragged after humiliating a vendor on social media.

@MveloZulu88 said:

"That time everything comes in fours, but they say platter for 10."

@terencematera wrote:

"You are not a target market."

@Mzukisi85806550 commented:

"I know it's not the same, but how much do you spend at Spur for 10 people? Definitely a whole lot more."

@PostiveImpact89 added:

"Platter for 10, how much can such a meal cost at Nando's. That’s a reasonable price for ten people."

@drsmindlo wrote:

"Not expensive if everyone contributes equally. The problem is that girls think they are entitled to eat for free."

@Excusemedummy said:

"At Nando’s a quarter Leg on its own is 60 bucks so for 8 quarter legs, not meals, you are looking at paying around 472!

"FYI I’m referencing the second meal choice in the image… add 3 chuck steaks, 4 wors, 3…. And whatever else it includes 🤔 looks pretty reasonable to me. I always say the downfall of black business are black people themselves."

DJ Sbu under fire for recording private phone call

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu is in hot water for recording and uploading a private call in his popular podcast, The Hustlers Corner SA.

DJ Sbu may find himself shelling out his hard-earned money to fight a lawsuit from the woman who is accusing traditional healer Bhongolethu Mzozo, popularly known as Dr Khehlelezi, of sexually assaulting her.

