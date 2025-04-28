A vibrant young man shared a social media manager position available at his call centre company, giving the full job specifics and salary

The clip shared on TikTok detailed that the lucky job seeker would be expected to work weekdays, for a paycheck of R3 more than the SA minimum wage

Social media users flooded the comment section asking for the company to give what is due to the position, while others called them out for exploitation

A Cape Town company advertised a social media manager's post, but their salary left Mzansi shocked.

Source: TikTok

Finding a job that matches your vibe and energy is not easy these days, but what happens when the perfect job pays poorly?

A Cape Town man, TikTok user @intezaar_kippie, shared a post advertising a social media manager's position in the company he works for, angering online users who were shocked to hear of their compensation.

The social media manager's post salary

In the clip, @intezaar_kippie gives the name of the position before mentioning that the basic salary is R5K. He also explains that they would prefer a female, with a license, to be able to drive around from one office to another, between Monday and Friday.

The ideal person must be confident and ready to be on camera. She also needs to have video skills as she will be expected to create content daily and come up with ideas to be used in the call centre for marketing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi debates the company's salary

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing their disappointment at the salary amount, and confirming whether they heard right when @intezaar_kippie said every weekday. Many lambasted the call centre company, calling them exploiters and wishing no one applied for the position.

Some begged the company to consider transport costs, to and from work, saying the person would still have to live on the salary. Others wanted clarity on whether they wanted a social media manager or an influencer, saying those are two different things.

Mzansi was shocked to hear of a company offering R5K for a social media manager post

Source: Facebook

User @Bree said:

"R5K a month? Monday to Friday nogal....that barely covers transport, please respect people. 😭

User @Ra'eesah Linneveldt shared:

"The comments are giving all the right vibes😂."

User @She❤️s2drink&dance asked:

"Hold up, R250 per day, in office? Full days? I don’t think that can even cover petrol."

User @Nabeel Bassardien enquired:

"Do say you're looking for a social media manager, you're looking for a content creator, social media designer, editor, etc? Please, man, give the people role clarity!"

User @Ebrahim Isaacs added:

"Exploitation of note. No man I know of stipends that are more than R5K. Imagine that person lives in Mitchell's Plain. And the job is somewhere that you need to take 2 taxis😂😂."

User @Gabby Nicole said:

"R5k to record content, come up with concepts, edit and schedule content, and manage the page lol this is at least a R17K job role for entry level content creation isn’t easy and is definitely not worth R5k."

