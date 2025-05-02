A man went on a loud rant in a packed taxi about how the high VAT was taking too much of the people's money, while everyone sat in silence

The clip was posted on TikTok showing the guy talking to himself while facing the back of the taxi.

Mzansi found him relatable and funny, saying his tax points were valid, while others laughed at the fact that no one replied to him

A woman filmed a man complaining about the 15% VAT rate. Image: @lwethu_f

One local guy had a full-on rant in a taxi, complaining about Mzansi's 15% VAT rate, while the other commuters listened attentively, without any interruption.

The clip was posted by @lwethu_f on TikTok, received plenty of reactions from people who found it real and funny.

The man vents about the tax rate

The video begins with a man sitting behind the taxi driver in a packed taxi, facing the direction of the door while passionately voicing out his frustrations. He talks loudly about how taxes are taking over everything, from bread to basics, and says he's the one keeping the government running with his money.

His tone is serious but dramatic, pacing his words like he's giving a speech. The man also notes that money does not grow in trees, adding that even when buying bread, a 15% tax is added.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA tax remains at 15%

The planned 0.5% point increase in VAT that was set to take effect on 1 May 2025 was suspended by the courts, providing much-needed clarity for SARS' consumers and vendors. The SARS website reported that Revenue Commissioner Edward Kieswetter welcomed the decision, saying it allows the tax authority to administer the VAT Act more effectively.

The order means there is no need for vendors to implement any VAT increase. All systems must remain set at the standard 15% rate.

Mzansi relates to the man's views

Social media users found the video hilarious and real at the same time. Many said the guy was speaking facts, and also shared how badly Cyril's economy was affecting them. Some shared that the man was probably thinking to himself and then ended up voicing his thoughts without realising it. Others jokingly asked whether he paid his fare after all the noise.

Taxi passengers sat quietly, listening to a man voicing his tax frustrations. Image: @lwethu_f

User @Mahlaku said:

"The sound of the taxi after that, 'why must there be a separate government as though it’s not my money that’s working there?' Tso😭."

User @Ray commented:

"Maybe he was talking to everybody in the taxi, but he was too shy to make eye contact 🥹."

User @Mbalz_K shared:

"The difference between me and this guy is that he does it in public, and I do this privately 😩."

User @Cebisa Mazoza added:

"He was spitting facts though 😭."

User @Tshepho MolebatsiMa said:

"True if u earn R100...R40+ goes to taxes... u pay R27 income tax + R15 VAT. U Only use R58... add the fuel levy if you're driving or even using public transport fuel levy is added to the taxi fare."

User @Mavie asked:

"Put a camera in front of this guy and open a TikTok account. Isn’t this what everyone does now, talk to themselves, but place a camera in front of them😂?"

User @KelseyKelChloe shared:

"He has a point though 🤔 lol."

