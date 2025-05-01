An Italian man was seen taking part in the lobola negotiation process, and South Africans had a lot to say about it

The ceremony is very popular in South Africa and usually happens between different cultures in the country

People in the comments had a lot to say about the clip, while some of them asked questions about the European man's family

SA had a lot to say about an Italian man negotiating lobola. Images: afrika.world/ Instagram, Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

A clip was shared of an Italian man taking part of some lobola negotiations. The video starts with the man waiting for the uncles to open the gate. It then cuts to the European picking his bride underneath a blanket as part of the ceremony. South Africans either loved the clip but other were sceptical of the marriage because of how old the Italian man looked.

Love knows no borders

The afrika.world Instagram account shared the clip online, and people started talking up a storm. The clip was shared with a caption that read:

"He just negotiated his own lobola😂❤️"

The rest of the clip showed how everyone was so happy with the proceedings. The brides family was gifted some money and items and the ladies of the bride's family were seen dancing with the soon to be husband.

Watch the video below and here:

Love is in the air

The clip then cuts to the future bride and groom standing together to pose for the camera. Lobola negotiations are a jovial time for anyone getting married in South Africa. The bride and groom respect each other's traditions and practices. If things go well, as shown in the clip, celebrations can commence without issue.

Some couples tend to have a white wedding after the traditional one. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were either happy for the couple or doubtful of the union. Some pointed out that the man was much older than the lady, and others wanted to know where the gent's family was.

Read the comments below:

sylrambwa said:

"They say age is just a number, But that’s not actually real!"

khensk mentioned:

"I have a friend who's father is Italian but grew up in KZN and is fluent in Zulu, he would ace lobola negotiations but he just doesn't have a son😭"

mshengu4realz commented:

"He definitely paid somewhere in the six-figures."

mal_vino23 shared:

"You see Tata Mandela... He fought for this 😂"

guguta_di_maria asked:

"Where is the family of the groom?🤔"

theferdeye posted:

"I know this is a tradition but really...😮😮😮"

ndu__14 said:

"I know he didn’t mind paying 😹"

