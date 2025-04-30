A 37-year-old mother of seven has begun a 1,800-kilometre journey on foot from Joburg to Cape Town to raise awareness and funds for her husband, who suffers from Dercum's disease

Nicole Liedemann Telukram aims to raise R500,000 during her 45-day walk, with half going to Rare Disease South Africa and half towards research for Dercum's disease

South Africans have mixed reactions to her ambitious journey, with some praising her dedication and love, while others doubt she can complete such a challenging distance

A determined woman has set off on an extraordinary 1,800-kilometre walk from Johannesburg to Cape Town in a bid to raise funds and awareness for her husband's rare medical condition, sparking debate among South Africans about whether such an extreme challenge is achievable.

Nicole Liedemann Telukram, 37, began her journey on 30 April. She shared a video on her TikTok page @nicoletelukram stating that she's planning to walk for 45 days to raise money for research into Dercum's disease, a rare condition that has drastically changed her family's life since her husband, Shawn, was diagnosed in 2021.

Dercum's disease, also known as Adiposis Dolorosa, causes multiple painful growths of fatty tissue called lipomas throughout the body. For Shawn Telukram, 39, the condition has been life-altering, affecting his mobility and brain function.

Before his diagnosis, Shawn had struggled with lipomas for most of his life, but between 2020 and 2021, his condition worsened dramatically. The extreme pain made it difficult for him to work as an accountant, eventually leading to him losing his job when his employers allegedly didn't believe his medical claims.

The family's situation became even more challenging when Nicole had to stop working to care for both her husband and their seven children, putting them under serious financial strain.

A mother's determined journey

Despite having no previous experience with long-distance walking, Nicole has been training since January to prepare her body and mind for the mammoth challenge ahead. Her friend Paballo Mahoa will drive behind her with her dog throughout the journey to ensure her safety.

Nicole hopes to raise R500,000 through her walk, with plans to donate half to Rare Disease South Africa and use the other half to fund research into Dercum's disease, potentially helping to find a cure.

South Africans divided on the challenge

The ambitious journey has sparked contrasting reactions from South Africans on social media, with some doubting her ability to complete such a massive distance while others praise her dedication and love.

@MorrisMahlangu stated bluntly:

"She won't make it, it's that simple."

@CommissarTiyaniChesterSarila shared his admiration:

"I'm waiting to read comments from South African women... I respect the lady, wow, the love she has for her family 👪 God bless her."

@DeGeneralMagoveni expressed doubt:

"No one can walk that distance, worse with a car escorting them 😂"

@VincentSepaela praised her commitment:

"She is one in a million, risking it all for her husband!🌹"

@MohloloJackoEvans criticised the focus of others:

"Yet no one talks about the love she's showing to her husband, everyone is focused on nonsense nje."

@ChrisForeveryoung made a biblical comparison:

"Moses in the bible, we heard he walked for 60 days nonstop."

@FranzSlogo offered encouragement:

"Anything is possible, but it needs courage to do so. Especially after the comments from doubters or her haters who sing that she won't make it. Then boom, with the mentality of proving a point, be your source of strength and reach your dream..."

