A South African lady who shared her story of being in a coma for over six weeks detailed her experience on social media.

Her TikTok video went viral and garnered almost a million views after 24 hours of uploading.

Lady shares story of being in coma

Shaz, a young South African beautician, shared her story of being in a coma for six and a half weeks. The youngster started realising that she needed mental help and went to therapy.

Her therapist diagnosed her with Type 2 bipolar disorder and prescribed chronic medication that she had to take for life. One day, Shaz’s psychiatrist increased her initial dosage of Epitec, which she highlighted it to be a black box medication that she had not been warned about:

“When I got home that evening, a fever started. The following day, I went to the doctor, and he said I had a fever. The second day, blisters broke out, and I went back to the same doctor, and I was misdiagnosed with chickenpox. The third day, I called the ambulance myself to take me to the hospital.”

Shaz does not remember anything after she called the ambulance to pick her up. She was unable to do regular physical activities like walking, talking, and breathing. She got into a six-and-a-half-week induced coma:

“It was induced because things were really bad, and at some stage, things were so bad that I had less than a 5% chance of surviving. My body was getting ready to clap it.”

When she woke up from the coma, she was already in the stage where her internal organs were starting to shut down. Her mother was also prepared to hear the worst news about her daughter’s death.

Miraculously, Shaz woke up from her coma and started getting back into the real world, but her physical appearance had drastically changed and now she has Steven-Johnson Syndrome.

Mzansi reacts to woman being in coma

Social media users wished the lady a speedy recovery and motivated her to keep going:

@Rene❤️ said:

“Steven-Johnson Syndrome is serious, you survived and you are absolutely beautiful, your story is inspiring! I am so sorry you had to go through this but wow, what a story.”

@Kels. wrote:

“I almost died from Epitec. I was put on 100mg without being eased into it. The rash that was all over my body?”

@Leem suggested:

“Please take action against your physician. Epitec can be a very dangerous drug. You start at 25mg, then after two weeks, you then add another 25mg till you reach the required dose. I’m so sorry this happened.”

@Isabella Jane shared:

“I had Stevens-Johnson Syndrome as a toddler because a doctor prescribed a dangerous combination of medication. I don’t remember it, but it’s left me with a lifelong distrust towards the medical industry.”

South Africans were heartbroken after seeing a video of a woman hopelessly sitting on her toddler's hospital bed not knowing how she'd pay the bill.

A Mzansi content creator floored many when he created a funny TikTok video referencing the NHI bill.

South Africans were warmed by a car guard who visited his 84-year-old client in hospital after hearing about his condition.

