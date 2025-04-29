An American lady sharing a child with a man 40 years her senior opened up about how she got to be with him

She expressed that it was more about being accepted, as she suffered from a disorder that lowered her confidence in a TikTok clip

Social media users flooded the comment section, showering the young lady with love and saying they were happy she was in a good space

An American lady living with an uncommon condition shared that it was one of the reasons she fell for an older man who accepted her. Image: @iiluvfaye222

A US lady living with Trimethylaminuria, a condition that causes body fluids such as breath, sweat, saliva, and urine to emit a strong fishy odour, explained that it left her with little confidence and fears of not being accepted.

This she shared on her TikTok handle @iiluvfaye222 while explaining how she ended up with a much older man as she accepted herself with all her flaws.

The woman speaks about her disorder

The woman started by explaining that her reason for having a 69-year-old baby daddy at the age of 29 is not what people think. She further states that she suffers from a condition called Trimethylaminuria (TMAU), which causes body odour that no amount of showers or perfumes can get rid of. She adds that the condition lowered her confidence, so when he showed up and didn't care about it, it made her feel wanted.

She goes on to say that after she had a baby, her way of thinking changed, and she no longer cared about being accepted but wanted peace and a loving environment for her baby, which she wasn't getting from her older man. She finished off by advising others not to settle, adding that knowing your worth is the first step to that.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shows the lady love

The viral clip gained 1.4M views, 67.8K likes, and over 2.1K comments from social media users who sympathised with @iiluvfaye222. Many expressed it was their first time hearing of the condition, saying they were happy she had learnt to accept herself as she is, without a need to be validated by a man.

Others, however, were disappointed by the age gap between her and her baby daddy, calling her brave.

After giving birth to her baby, a US lady said she finally accepted her flaws. Image: Luis Alvarez

User @trimlady4 shared:

"It’s my first time hearing of TMAU. If you don’t mind me asking, is there no cure for it?"

User @Ududu 🇳🇬 🇿🇦 said:

"So, he accepted you when nobody else would, provides, and protects. Then you realise you deserve better, and now in survival mode? Tell your story, but keep that man out of it."

User @zanazee37 added:

"50 years age difference aw ngekhe ndiyaku judge mna (I am judging you)😭."

User @user5489452474004 commented:

"I learned something today, I'm glad you found acceptance, peace and happiness."

User @samukelo0120 shared:

"Wait, as a kid, this used to be my worst fear, and now I just found out it's real, there is such a condition 😔, sending hugs."

User @Angela Bradshaw said:

"You've got this. You can do this. I pray that peace, joy and happiness be your portion🙏🏼."

