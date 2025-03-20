An American man living in Johannesburg shared a video disappointed over online hate for loving the country

The video sparked a debate about his experience as an African American in the SA after he shared it on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section supporting him and others reminding him that hate was everywhere, and asking him to ignore haters

An American man named Sbuda shared how much the hate in his comments bothered him as some people told him to go back to the US. Image: @kajuhfaf3333

Source: TikTok

An American man who relocated to Jozi shared a clip expressing disappointment with some of the hateful comments from locals asking them where's their spirit of ubuntu.

Life in a new country can come with ups and downs, and one man felt the heat on his social media. A video, posted on TikTok by @kajuhfaf3333, gained massive traction, sparking debates about how others treat African Americans in Mzansi than others from other countries.

American man in SA speaks out about online hate

Walking through his gorgeous Joburg mansion, the man, affectionately called Sbuda, passionately addressed the hate he receives on his social media platforms for sharing his South African content with local people. He questions whether he is being criticised because he is not black enough and reminds people that African Americans were stolen from Africa and forced into slavery.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He also clarifies that he is not benefiting from government systems such as BEE or social grants. Instead, he contributes by providing skills, creating jobs, and investing in the country. He emphasises that he is not in Mzansi to take advantage but to add value.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reassure Sbuda he is welcomed

Mzansi peeps flooded the comment section to comment about the long video. Many encouraged Sbuda to ignore the negativity and reassured him that he was more than welcome in SA. Others pointed out that hate is everywhere, saying even South Africans get it when they move abroad. Some promised that most people love have him in Mzansi and that the naysayers shouldn't get to him.

A man shared how he did not expect to be rejected by South Africans when he moved to the country after getting hate in his comment section. Image: @kajuhfaf3333

Source: TikTok

User @PeachyP777 commented:

"I am a Black American considering relocation to SA also. Can I DM you with questions?"

User @MsAbishola added:

"The concerns are valid, but there has to be a decent way to address the concerns. And there has to be a solution."

User @Ashley Marks shared:

"You are welcome here in South Africa Big Sbuda🇿🇦🍻."

User @MR FONIMO🇳🇬🇿🇦🇺🇸 said:

"My brother is the same thing they do to us black brothers from another country sorry you're experiencing that..but South Africa is a lovely country."

User @AzaniaLove added:

"I salute you, welcome home. This is your home."

User @Posh.Ndlonkulu🇿🇦 shared:

"Sbuda please don’t take the mean comments seriously. Most South Africans are really nice man. We want you here, this is home. after all our African brothers and sisters have been through ❤️💔."

3 Briefly News articles about Americans

An American man living in Jozi detailed how his cell phone was snatched by a guy who drove off in a Mercedes Benz outside the Leanardo Hotel in Sandton.

A young lady from the US left online media users laughing after detailing how a South African man tried to get her contact number at a club while she was with her man.

An American content creator captured his struggle walking on a South African street with no pavement, and online users advised him to walk in the grass.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News