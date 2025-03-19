Two tourists from the US gave a street vendor the surprise of his lifetime after negotiating with them and selling all his sunglasses

The pair were on the lookout for someone to buy stock from and the lucky man tried his best to haggle reasonably

Netizens loved the energy of the clip and joked about the negotiation techniques the man tried to use

Two US tourist negotiated with a street vendor to buy all his sunglasses: Images: jackson.odoherty

Source: TikTok

A street vendor received the surprise of his life when a tourist from the US negotiated with him to buy all of his sunglass stock for R2100. The gent was confused at first but then agreed to sell the man all the glasses he had.

Adventures in Mzansi

Content creator jackson.odoherty posted the clip which began with him and his buddy searching for a street vendor to buy some stock from. He then found one selling glasses and asked if he would be willing to part with all of them for R1500. The vendor hesitated, and then they raised the price to R2000 and then R2100.

See the video below:

Taking over the world

jackson.odoherty has amassed a massive following online with over six million TikTok followers and 90 million likes on the platform. It's not rare for him to have a video that has racked up over a million views or to spend time with famous US celebrities. Another core aspect of his content is the travel journeys the man likes to take.

The famous content creator is constantly bitten by the travel bug. Image: Dougal Waters

Source: Getty Images

While in other countries, Jackson likes to get up to some crazy stuff without upsetting the local culture. A clip of him in India can be seen with the pair having a run-in with the local police without anything bad happening.

The street vendor clip was a favourite among local Mzansi netizens who loved the man selling the shades.

Read the comments below:

Masetattoolive asked:

"How does every single pair suit every single person so well? 😂🙌🏻"

Hannah-Rae said:

"As a South African this is so cool to watch 😂❤️"

papa fxdora mentioned:

"Broer tested his luck with the three thousand and saw gore ey let me relax 😭"

Vusimuzi Mazibuko commented:

"You can tell the exact moment the numbers started overwhelming his brain functions, and he started saying no and yes out of pure intuitive hope and despair 😭"

🆘🆘🆘 shared:

"MrBeast vibes but make it sunglasses! 😂😎 Love this energy!"

Jacqui O said:

"Seeing all their happy faces made it so worth it!"

Wayne Koning mentioned:

"Bra welcome to South Africa! So great to see you oaks here 🤣"

Paul Rosolie, an American conservationist and author who spent time in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, shared his encounter with an anaconda.

Source: Briefly News