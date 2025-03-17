Caroline Jones, an American content creator, took to her TikTok account to speak to Americans visiting South Africa

What she had to say to Americans vacationing in the country was for them to keep the locals in mind as they spent their money

Many South African social media users loved what Caroline had to say and expressed their opinions in the comment section

In the past few months, South Africans have voiced their frustrations about tourists, particularly Americans, whose presence in the country drives up the cost of living and makes life harder for locals.

In response to these concerns, a woman from the United States urged her fellow citizens to consider South Africans during their visits, a request that left locals filled with gratitude.

Mzansi is still someone's home

Caroline Jones shared on her TikTok account that she had seen many videos of Americans visiting other countries, specifically South Africa, and advertising the country as if it was a "cheap paradise or cheap retirement home."

The content creator said to app users:

"South Africa and many countries like South Africa are not retirement homes. They are not a cheap paradise.

"When travelling, a lot of people have said they [Americans] are rude, disrespectful, have entitlement issues, and a superiority complex. That is something we need to work on, no matter the race."

Caroline then reminded her fellow Americans to be mindful of the country's citizens and noted that they also have issues they face as a nation, adding that Americans need to remember they are guests.

She also touched on the "toxic trait" of flaunting wealth, especially when living it up abroad.

SA shares its take on US visitors

Hundreds of social media users, mostly South Africans, entered the comment section with gratitude after hearing what Caroline had to say, while others expressed their honest thoughts about how they felt about American individuals coming to South Africa and making life financially difficult for locals.

@afrikaabo told online community members:

"What sends me over is when they say, 'It's so cheap here.' That time, locals can barely afford rent, never mind owning property!"

@sinopuzi shared their opinion in the comment section:

"Universities in Cape Town are struggling to secure enough residences for students because of the hike in property prices. The working class is fighting to make ends meet. I just want everyone to go home."

Filled with emotion, @tambourinep wrote:

"They forget that real people live here. Real people with lives who have been living here for generations. We are not a tourist attraction. This is real life, and real life is tough for most people."

After hearing what Caroline had to say, an appreciative @xoxo77081 added:

"Your self-awareness is refreshing. Spitting facts."

@koolproelekkerjouvetkop stated in the comments:

"As a South African, I don't mind foreigners, but you are correct. Mindful people are more welcome here. Cape Town is always a great destination. I mostly do a staycation because we have it all."

Loving what they heard, @dada.dum said to Caroline:

"We will name you Sibongile. You’re a South African citizen now."

In another article, Briefly News reported about an American man who flexed his soft life while living in Mzansi. Locals were far from pleased.

reported about an American man who flexed his soft life while living in Mzansi. Locals were far from pleased. A man from the United States expressed his overwhelming admiration of South Africa's beauty, sparking widespread reactions from locals and international travellers.

A group of African Americans were gifted land from a Ndebele tribe after expressing their desire to grow it. Some saw the act as positive, while others remained sceptical about the foreigners' intentions.

