South Africans felt inspired by a group of African Americans who were gifted land, because of their desire to grow it

The people from the states shared their gratitude with the Ndebele kingdom and expressed how much they would love to learn from them

Netizens across the country saw the goal to nation-build as a positive, while others were sceptical about the foreigner's intentions

A group of people from the US have stated their intention to grow the Ndebele lands and some South Africans are excited about it. Images: trinamcgeeofficial

A group of African Americans caught the attention of netizens after being gifted South African land from a Ndebele tribe. The act drew some support from South Africans while others were not so sure about the intentions of the individuals.

Back to the motherland

TikToker @trinamcgeeofficial shared the clip showing what seems to be a man with his wife and their companions at a table with the leaders of the Ndebele kingdom. The man speaking gave his thanks to the leaders and shared his desire to grow the land and to learn from them.

Development is the goal

Throughout the lady's TikTok page, various posts focus on black history content. Clips about various historical and significant events throughout black history (be it African American history) and other clips show more African Americans wanting to grow the Ndebele land gifted to them.

Several farming videos can be found on the American lady's TikTok page. Image: PeopleImages

Mzansi had mixed feelings about the clip while most people showed their support to the well-meaning foreigners. Read the comments below:

@BrendaMabetha said:

"Come home we love u let's grow South Africa together 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦others are leaving."

@trippygeezus35 mentioned:

"But they won’t gift an ordinary Ndebele land."

@Lolwethu commented:

"Love the fact that they seeked indigenous roots instead of the content driven expeditions we usually see❤️"

@Khandizwe Huey🇿🇦 stated:

"Welcome home brother, we respect the king's decision.🇿🇦"

@TeeJay🇿🇦 noted:

"As long as we respect each other... Well all get along just fine. South Africa is a beautiful place and we love people.. Every negative thing is pure propaganda."

@RedmanButhelezi said:

"This thing of having foreign friends access to your king yet your people don’t have any access to you as their leader must stop."

@Tsakani mentioned:

"You are welcome you seems humble not the giants keep on hating us."

