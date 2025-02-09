South Africans shared hilarious reactions following the United States of America's offer to recognise Afrikaner farmers as refugees

Online users flooded social media cracking jokes about the executive order issued by Donald Trump

Netizens posted memes poking fun at the result of claims that there was a genocide over land in South Africa

X users did not hold back after Donald Trump issued an executive order stating that Afrikaner farmers could be classified as refugees in America. Soon after, South Africans came up with a special name for Afrikaners who may choose to be refugees in America.

South Africans had jokes about Afrikaner farmers who were granted an executive order to be recognised as USA refugees. Images: Tim Robberts / FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

The hilarious nickname for Afrikaners welcomed in the US became a top trend on X even after Afriforum rejected the USA's offer. South African online users offered their two cents on the international attention that South Africa got over claims of land grabs.

SA jokes after USA's executive order for Afrikaner farmers

An online user on X @michconstant jokingly asked whether Afrikaner farmers who are welcome in the USA as refugees would be called "Amerikaners". The post attracted a slew of responses and "Amerikaners" became a number one trending topic on X as peeps flooded the platform with memes. See the hilarious posts about Afrikaners who may seek refugee status in the US below:

X users poke fun at USA order for Afrikaner refugees

Despite rejection of Trump's refugee status offer by bodies representing Afrikaner farmers, many felt "Amerikaner" was a befitting title. Read their hot takes below:

South African shared funny comments and memes following Donald Trump's executive order protecting Afrikaaner farmers from supposed land grabs. Image: John Lamb

Source: Getty Images

@N_thirteen_ declared:

"They're now called Amerikaners! That's their new name."

@saffa_sattar begged:

"Can the Afrikaners do us a favour before they become Amerikaners? Assemblief, (please) leave the biltong behind 🙏🏻"

@SelbyNhleko wrote:

"When Amerikaners leave, they must also stop playing Nkalakatha."

@Samacosmetics20 said:

"From being Afrikaners to being Amerikaners 🥰"

@thabitha wrote:

"I'd like to wish our soon-to-be Amerikaners a safe journey to a new life in the US. I think they will thrive in that country 🍻🇺🇸🗽🇿🇦🦌. You guys leave behind acres of land, our beautiful flag, our anthem, our weather, our unique culture and last but not least Die Bokke🤪"

@tumisole joked:

"The way kushisa ngakhona (it's so hot), it must be the Amerikaners having their last braai before they leave for USA!"

@Hayibo_koi wondered:

"Will Afrikaans be added as a USA language? Will it be still called Afrikaans or it will be Amerikaans? 🤔"

@Cecilia_Mthwane was in stitches:

"Amerikaners trending number one 😭 I knew South Africans weren't gonna let this one go."

