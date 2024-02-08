The people of Mzansi admit that they are missing the EFF's antics at the Sona this year with funny memes

Social media has been buzzing with hilarious posts dubbing the Sona 2024 a total snooze fest

The comment sections of the various posts were on fire with banter; Uncle Cyril is putting peeps to sleep

The people of Mzansi sorely miss the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at this year's Sona. People are finding themselves snoozing and their snacks going stale.

The SONA 2024 is a total snooze fest for Mzansi citizens who are missing the EFF's antics. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After years of disruption, the EFF was uninvited to this year's Sona, and things have gone a little too smoothly for citizens liking.

Mzansi drops hilarious Sona 2024 memes

With the entertainment cancelled – the EFF, Mzansi citizens have been amusing themselves on Twitter with memes.

From the long-winded introduction that the President gave to this parliamentary event's orderly and formal fashion, it is not the vibe that our people signed up for.

The point of order is missing, giving Uncle Cyril far too much time for storytelling. Mzansi people are not loving the orderly Sona, lol.

Here are just a few of the funny memes showing SA citizen's disappointment:

Seems like the only ones grooving tonight will be the EFF:

Disappointment runs strong through Mzansi

The comments across the various posts reinforced the displeasure of Mzansi citizens. After years of drama, people forgot what the Sona was actually about.

Read some of the comments:

@lio_blaq pointed out:

“Great question. Our president is useless he's now campaigning for ANC instead off addressing issues .”

@Nomfund14267055 can't deal:

“I’m just here shaking my head because wow.”

@Lesmyplace said it straight:

“South Africans love chaos.”

@geraldlets was confused by Cyril's story time, like many other SA citizens:

“Who is this Tintswalo his talking about ”

@SegoJake5323 had jokes:

“You missed it bro, @EFFSouthAfrica does not attend ANC campaigns.”

Political parties expect more action and less talking at SONA

Briefly News reported that political parties hold high expectations for President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address. Parties anticipate Ramaphosa delivering more actionable promises and less rhetoric; some are keen on holding him accountable. Stellenbosch University's professor Amanda Gouws told Briefly News that the nation is weary of a president they perceive as absent.

The African National Congress's spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu, stated that the ruling party expects the focus of the SONA to be on service delivery and how the ANC-led government plans to address areas of poor performance.

The IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa emphasized that the President must be held to account for the past year and the preceding five years. He remarked that the country has suffered under his leadership, with high unemployment rates and persistent issues with load shedding.

Source: Briefly News