Paul Rosolie, an American conservationist and author who spent time in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, shared his encounter with an anaconda

While in swampy waters, the brave man told the online community that he couldn't find the massive reptile's head

Many social media users couldn't believe that Paul had trouble finding the head and was grossed out that the water was going into his mouth

While in the Amazon rainforest, a man encountered a huge anaconda. Images: Mark Kostich / Getty Images, @paulrosolie / Instagram

While some people find enjoyment in safe activities, others are drawn to the thrill of danger and looking for moments that test their limits. One such moment came for a man who had a scary encounter with an anaconda.

Hide-and-seek with the snake

American rapper Snoop Dogg reshared a video on his Instagram account of conservationist and author Paul Rosolie, who seemed to be in swamp water with a massive anaconda wrapped around his neck and body.

Paul said in the clip:

"Right now, this anaconda is so tremendous, I don't even know where the head is."

The man, who was in the Amazon rainforest, assumed the shedding reptile was well over five metres and stated:

"This is one of the most incredible moments of my life. It's also proof that these giants are out there."

Watch the Instagram video below:

Snake encounter perplexes the internet

Many members of the online community took to the post's comment section with confusion as to why the man would put himself in such a dangerous position. Other app users also found it strange that Paul didn't know where the anaconda's head was.

Paul Rosolie is no stranger to massive snakes. Images: @paulrosolie

@cool_kyley said with a laugh:

"I'm no expert, but this doesn't seem safe."

A disgusted @callme_elj wrote in the comments:

"Nobody is talking about the swamp water entering his mouth."

@mizzhalfpint couldn't believe what they had seen and shared:

"How could he not know where the head is? He’s going to be so sick from sipping on all that swamp water! (If the snake lets him out of the swamp alive)."

@devin.m.potter asked people on the app:

"Is there a specific thing he's doing not to get strangled right now?"

@kennethokolie jokingly told the man:

"Send us a picture when you’re in its belly. We want to see something."

@hjweathers6 didn't believe the man didn't know where the snake's head was and shared their assumptions:

"You guys can believe that lie about him not knowing where the head is all you want. Man, stop it! Your friend has it, and the other is recording."

@nivathegreat told the online community:

"He is experiencing an incredible moment."

