A man who looked comfortable around snakes left people's jaws dropped with an incredible stunt

The post on X showed the brave gent who let a large snake he had in an enclosure have its way with him

Online users commented on the viral video showing the exotic wildlife enthusiast being daring as he faced the snake

A man in a video posted on social media proved just how much at ease he is with snakes. Most people would never want to be bitten by a snake, but the snake lover had a different idea.

A man went viral after he allowed a snake to bite him in a video. Image: @therealtarzann

The video of the man interacting with the snake received more than 600,000 views. There were hundreds of comments from netizens, and South Africans found the video and shared their hilarious commentary.

Man coaxes snake to bite him

In a video reshared by @RealXavier011 in X, a large man approached a snake that was in storage. The guy in the video is @therealtarzan aka Mike Holston on Instagram, and he offered the olive python his forearm to bite it and the snake struck him at lightning speed before coiling around his arm. The snake bite caused puncture wounds on his arm which he washed with water from a hose. Watch the harrowing video by clicking here.

Netizens amazed by man's reaction to snake bite

Many people admitted that they thought he got a black mamba to bite him, but it is a highly venomous snake. Some South Africans who found the video joked that they wanted him to visit the country and get a bite from a black mamba.

This snake in the video is likely of the Python variety as it looks like an olive python which is non-venomous, but its bite is still painful and may cause an infection according to Healthline. Many people felt like Mike enjoyed getting bit by snakes.

The snake that bit the man looks exactly like a confirmed olive python. Image: John Crux Photography / Getty Images / @therealtarzann / Instagram

@Mkj8042 said:

"Look at all the other drawers this guy has, I assume with snakes in too, he must get bitten a lot so no wonder this one did not faze him😳."

@Onalenn57647715 commented:

"I want him to try a black mamba here in SA I want to see something."

@Crocodile_0999 added:

"For a second I thought the snake was a black mamba."

@fadekeojora wondered:

"How do you just let a snake casually bite you?"

@Ashabul_Jannaah admitted:

"This is so scary."

@UEdreez was horrified:

"This can never be me."

@Its_Slowlife remarked:

"The snake bit him, but I'm feeling the pain just by watching it, He is enjoying the drink like nothing has happened."

@Interesting228 gushed:

"This dude is real life Tarzan. He does some of the craziest stunts."

