Justin Godwin, a Western Cape-based snake handler from Garden Route Snakes and Removals, shared an intense video of a snake rescue

In the clip, a high venomous and fast-moving boomslang at a Wilderness estate nearly bit the man

Members of the online community commented on the nerve-racking video, sharing how relieved they were that Justin was fine

Internet users were nervous watching a snake handler narrowly miss a boomslang's venomous bite.

Source: Getty Images

It's always best to leave snake handling to the professionals because you never know when one might strike. However, even experts aren't immune to close calls.

One professional in the field (literally and figuratively) had a narrow escape when a snake he rescued nearly sunk its fangs into him.

Boomslang strikes at snake handler

The Facebook page Garden Route Snakes and Removals uploaded a video of Justin Godwin, a snake handler in the Western Cape, removing a "highly venomous and very fast-moving" adult boomslang from an estate in Wilderness.

Garden Route Snakes and Removals noted that the species of snake move quickly not only in trees but on the ground, too.

Source: Getty Images

"This is a perfect example of how quickly a situation can turn badly, as this snake came very close to biting me, but luckily didn't. Please don't ever underestimate handling snakes."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to frightening video

Many members of the online community who watched the video breathed a sigh of relief in the comment section. They were glad the snake handler rescued the boomslang without the reptile sinking its fangs into his flesh.

Martin Essl said with humour:

"That was close. I don't want to see the inside of your pants."

Wellington Daka told the professional:

"Be extra cautious next time, mate. That was nerve-racking. It could have been worse."

An appreciative Sacha Buchanan added in the comment section:

"Thank you, Justin. Again, you saved the day. Wow, that was close. We always admire your skills."

Jeaneen van Heerden was relieved and shared:

"Very brave. I'm glad you are okay."

Shahnaz Howard asked the snake handler:

"What happens to the snakes that you have caught?"

Justin replied to Shahnaz:

"Everything gets released within a 20km radius from where they were caught, away from human activity."

