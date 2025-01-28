Captain Joanita Becker, a South African Police Service Porter pilot, bravely caught two venomous reptiles at a police station

While one of the snakes was hiding in a filing cabinet, the other greeted her outside upon her arrival

Many members of the online community applauded the woman, while someone suggested all cops should attend snake-catching courses

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A SAPS official caught two highly venomous snakes at a police station. Images: South African Police Service / Facebook, kuritafsheen / Getty Images

Source: UGC

A South African Police Service (SAPS) Porter pilot displayed incredible courage by catching two highly venomous snakes. Her fearless actions captured the admiration of many South Africans who praised her bravery.

Cop shows snake-handling skills

The official SAPS Facebook account shared that on Sunday, 26 January, Captain Joanita Becker, who trained as a registered snake catcher in Kimberley and surrounding areas, responded to the call of a Cape cobra spotted at Belmont SAPS Community Centre (CSC).

The SAPS post read:

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

"It took Captain Becker 20 minutes to trace and catch the Cape cobra while it was hiding in a filing cabinet at the police station."

However, that was not all that was in store.

When the captain arrived, she also found and caught a puff adder outside the CSC.

Take a look at the picture below:

Captain Becker with one of the snakes she caught. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

Providing more information about the brave cop, SAPS shared that Captain Becker completed her Level 1 and 2 snake catchers course between 2019 and 2022 in Kimberley through the African Snakebite Institute. She is trained to identify, catch, and release the slithering reptiles into their natural habitat.

The Facebook post added:

"She was also trained to administer first aid to snakebite victims, bearing in mind that both the Cape cobra and puff adder are rated the most dangerous and venomous snakes in Africa."

Mzansi applauds SAPS officer

Hundreds of social media users praised the government official for her bravery, adding positive messages in the post's comment section.

Emmie La Grange shared with online users:

"She is one of my favourite people. Always willing to help. So proud of her."

Durby-Ann Swart said to Captain Becker:

"I take off my sun hat and church hat for you. You are next-level brave! I can't even look at a snake on TV. My feet would be on the couch and my eyes shut."

Genevieve Williams, who seemingly knows the cop, commented:

"So proud of you, my friend! Jy's ook bang vir niks (You're scared of nothing)."

A proud Ras Sanele Makhanya-Mngoma stated:

"Helping her fellow countrymen is her calling. Well done, Ma'am."

Marius Verwey humorously added:

"Yesterday, I won a fight with one of those by 3km."

Themba Nkuna shared their thoughts in the comment section, writing:

"Come to think about this, all police officers must train as snake handlers so that when we see a snake in the house, we call the cops."

3 Other Briefly News stories about snakes

KwaZulu-Natal-based snake handler Nick Evans shared that he caught a black mamba making itself comfortable inside a stuffed teddy bear.

A highly venomous Cape cobra was found nestling itself under a homeowner's pillows, claiming the resting space as its own. The clip frightened online users.

A South African family's Christmas turned chaotic when a boomslang dropped from a tree and sent the family running at 2am.

Source: Briefly News