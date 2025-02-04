“God Bless This Mother”: SA Adores Woman Showing Mom Ironing Police Uniform

A local woman headed to her TikTok account to share a clip of a mother sitting outside ironing clothing

The mother was ironing a blue South African Police Service (SAPS) shirt as she sat on the floor on the stoep

Mzansi online users appreciated the mother ironing the garment, while others made comments about SAPS

A Mzansi woman showed a mother ironing a police uniform outside. Images: @shongimhananhlelo015

No matter a child's age or occupation, parents will always find a way to care for them. One woman showcased a touching moment of a mother ironing a government work uniform, an act of love many adored.

Not a crease in sight

A woman named Shongi Mhana Nhlelo uploaded a TikTok video showing an older woman ironing a person's South African Police Service (SAPS) uniform while sitting on the floor outside.

The iconic blue shirt looked brand new as the woman ironed the garment.

Shongi didn't share if the uniform was hers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA talks about mom and SAPS uniform

A few members of the online community headed to the comment section to shower the mother with praise, while others shared their thoughts about the SAPS uniform.

People online praised the mom for her thoughtfulness. Image: Prostock-Studio

@annamasuku581 said to the public:

"I thought these uniforms were washed by prisoners because I haven't seen them on the washing line. God bless this mother."

@selb_mwelase told the online community:

"I miss wearing my uniform. Yoh, it's almost a year."

After seeing the clip, @botsatsa21 commented:

"This means Mama is well taken care of."

@noko.malatji5 positively shared:

"I am sure she is proud of you. This is the reason she is doing this. I admire her. Please take care of her. God will bless you abundantly."

@luvomeli added in the comments:

"This is how mothers win in life - living to see you succeed."

@mpenda.and.sons.t said to Shongi:

"Please buy an ironing board."

