“Motherhood”: Woman With Disability Doing Motherly Duties Touches Hearts

A South African woman took to her TikTok account to show that having amputated limbs didn't stop her from being a mother

In the video, the inspiring mom handled a girl's school shoes and showed how she opened a tap and used a bar of soap

Many members of the online community admired the woman's tenacity and praised he efforts in the comment section

A local mother with a disability inspired South Africans with her motherly duties. Images: @reokeditswemokoroane

Many mothers will do everything in their power to ensure their children's well-being, overcoming obstacles and making countless sacrifices.

Despite living with a disability, one woman fulfilled her motherly duties with love and determination, touching many people's hearts.

A mother in action

A local mother, Reokeditswe Mokoroane, whose limbs are amputated, shared on her TikTok account a video of herself seeing to a girl's school shoes. The clip also showed the woman effortlessly opening a tap and using soap to make sure she was clean.

In the video's comment section, Reokeditswe, who captioned her post "Motherhood," said:

"This is reality. I really feel happy to be able to walk and do things for myself even if I don’t have both hands and legs."

Watch Reokeditswe's TikTok video below:

Mother warms people's hearts

Hundreds of social media users headed to the woman's comment section to express their love and admiration for her.

The mother left many social media users with a smile and warm hearts. Image: Tatiana Meteleva

@owenzindela shared with Reokeditswe:

"God bless you. What I like about you is that you are a hard worker."

An inspired @missnaking shared in the comments:

"You are amazing."

A positive @mimza541 asked:

"May the Lord protect you. How do you write?"

The woman responded:

"Thanks. On my phone, I use my amputated limbs, but for books, I use prosthetic arms."

@riama943 said in the comment section:

"You are loved. May God protect and bless you abundantly."

When @katlegomalope253 told the mother to be strong, Reokeditswe replied:

"I am, dear, for those words I will keep on standing and do better in life."

