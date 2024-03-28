A South African police officer's reunion with a friend who just bought a new car was captured on TikTok

The video shows the policeman overcome with joy, running to hug and lift his friend in celebration

Mzansi viewers found the cop's enthusiasm both funny and touching, leaving supportive comments

A SAPS cop screamed and embraced his friend upon seeing her with her new car. Image: @lange_lihlen

A Mzansi cop was captured on camera bursting with joy after seeing his long-time friend pass by in her new car.

SAPS policeman overcome with joy at friend's ride

A TikTok video posted by Langelihle Nonjabulo shows the SAPS police officer screaming as he runs to hug and carry her with much excitement.

The two friends share a priceless and warm embrace before the proud cop observes Langelihle's new Suzuki car which she bought and collected recently.

Mzansi responds with banter

The TikTok video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were both touched and amused by the cop's reaction to his friend purchasing her new car.

Some people poked fun at his scream, saying it sounded girly, while others said his excitement displayed true happiness and pride in his friend's achievement.

Cindy Duma commented:

"It's his scream for me uyamubona nje umuntu okujabulela kwangempela."

FaneleM5 replied:

"That's so touching and the way he is so happy, he even forgot that he is still in uniform. Congrats Nkosazana. Bhuti salute you ngokukwaz ukjabulela omunye umuntu."

Zah♥️ said:

"Wow congratulations angivele ngiphuthume ekhaya mkhaya sogibela hhashi elimacekeceke."

mlondi wrote:

"Yahhayiza indoda yomthetho✌️."

mangcobo ❤️ commented:

"Mngani weqiniso."

@nkulehnzuza wrote:

"Ncooo waze wakujabulela shame."

nkulie@93 said:

"Empilweni kufuneka abangani beqiniso."

user88457376976386 replied:

"Mamu phoyisa ."

Noks commented:

"Woow ngyak bongela waze waku jabulela umngani wakho."

Woman dances as she celebrates becoming police officer

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman named @sedymentary celebrated becoming a SAPS police officer.

A TikTok video shows her adorned in the crisp formal uniform and badge of the Tshwane South African Police Services Academy as she beams with pride.

In the footage, @sedymentary also showed off her dance moves, filled with excitement about embarking on this new chapter.

