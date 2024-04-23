A university student's video of her munching on mouldy bread during a late-night study session stunned TikTok users

The young woman showed how she gives the rotten bread flavour before taking a bite from a slice

Netizens were concerned for the student's health, and many accused her of seeking online attention

University student's are going through the most. One's late-night study session took a bizarre turn when she filmed herself eating mouldy bread.

Womans snacks on rotten bread

She showed off the slice of bread with yellow and green patches and insisted it was edible. To give it flavour, she put tomato sauce before taking a bite.

The video uploaded to the TikTok account @madam_513 gathered 240k views and also spread on other social media platforms.

Mzansi stunned by food video

Mzansi people were in disbelief and claimed that she was clout-chasing for online popularity.

Watch the video below:

Some viewers were not convinced that she consumed the rotten bread after carefully inspecting the video.

Read a few comments below:

@that_girl_sst said:

"I know she spit it out."

@federico_pfeiffer mentioned:

"She was in a hurry to end the video, you know mos. "

@octavia_keorels.27 posted:

"The things that people do for clout are weird and crazy as hell. "

@lukholwethu wrote:

"The things we do for fame. Asoze kaloku!"

@ntsakelo_makhubelar mentioned:

"I wonder what course she's doing if she's not aware that bread mold is caused by the growth of fungi which can be dangerous to a human body. Content izonibulala

@teyothereaper shared:

"This literally almost made me vomit."

@eyesoflani commented:

"Risking your health just for content."

@tikay_007 added:

"She spit it out."

@dopeboi267 shared:

"Funny enough some of you have had penicillin pill or shots but little did you know it was made from mould. But still bread mould is not safe cause there are way too many strains."

Student shows the food she survives on

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that getting through varsity years is no joke. A broke student took to TikTok to show meals that she's been living off.

But instead of the expected two-minute noodles and budget-friendly bites, she flaunted mouthwatering fast food feasts.

Source: Briefly News