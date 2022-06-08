A woman was not pleased when she opened her KFC brown bag to find out that her mini loaf had mold on it

Twitter user @ZamarZuma took to social media with a picture of the inedible food and tagged KFC in the post

The post had many other unsatisfied customers flocking to the comment section to share their frustrations

There is nothing more disappointing when you are starving than opening your order to find out that there is something wrong with it that makes it inedible. A Mzansi babe thought she was going to sink her teeth into a pillow-soft mini loaf from KFC until she saw the patches of mold on it.

If there is one way to turn a person into a Karen, it is to put food in front of their face when they are starving and tell them they cannot eat it.

Twitter user @ZamarZuma shared a pic of her moldy mini loaf from KFC and tagged the fast-food restaurant in the post. Sis was not pleased with the inedible food that she was given, and rightfully so.

“What’s this @KFCSA ”

The people of Mzansi roast KFC in the comment section, not the first time

By the looks of the comment section, there are many Mzansi citizens who have been let down by Colonel Sanders. The comment section was quickly filled with many unhappy customers.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Mamvela06008585 said:

“Guys let's go back to cooking our meals ourselves because sizofa.”

@Jabu_Khumalo92 said:

“Lol I since reported bad service I got from Cosmo city around December even now... It seems this kind of service starts at the top ”

@aurora_babiana shared:

@MR_Motsetane shared:

Lol: Funny man puckers lips for KFC, Mzansi wants him to be the brand ambassador

In other KFC news, Briefly News reported that a local man had the Twitterverse talking after a side-splitting video of him started trending on the platform. The man can be seen showing major love to KFC while munching on what looks to be pretty well-cooked pap.

KFC SA came across the video which was first shared by a popular Twitter user named @TiyiBevhula. The user captioned his post:

"Can @KFCSA makes this man their ambassador? Retweet until they notice him please?

