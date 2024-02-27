A Durban lady who beamed with pride after purchasing her first car, a Chevrolet Utility van, shared the news on social media

The woman took to her TikTok account and showed her followers the moment she went to fetch her whip

The online community reacted to the achievement, with many showing her immense love

A Durban woman spoiled herself with a new Chevrolet Utility bakkie. Images: @sheilambonambi

A woman took to her TikTok to share with her followers her excitement after purchasing her first vehicle.

In the video she posted, @sheilambonambi is in a bolt with her significant other, driving to the car dealership. She captured the moment she entered and signed all the necessary documents.

Another part captured her standing in front of the white Chevrolet van with the salesperson. The young lady thanked God for the strength and making it possible for her to achieve this.

What does Chev Utility van have to offer?

A brand-new Chevrolet Utility does not go lower than R150k. According to Chevrolet's website, the van produces 68 kws of power. It has a higher braked towing capacity, making it a more versatile vehicle.

Its smaller tyres are generally cheaper to replace. It has a comfortable interior and simple but essential features like a power socket in the front console, to name a few.

Woman buys the first ride

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers applauded the woman for her achievement

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users showering the lady with congratulatory messages.

Lindokuhle adored:

"Bolt has lost a customerCongratulations sis✨❤️."

@Fani Funi Life Coach said:

"Not me liking the video by only seeing the captain that's how happy I am for you sis congratulations Continue inspiring us."

@prudycious wished:

"Congratulations, dear safe trips."

@Fifi_Shenge congratulated:

"Proud of you mama."

@Phyllis beamed with pride:

"The best... Welcome to chev girlies team."

