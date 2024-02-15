A man bought a car without taking into consideration the price of its parts, he was shocked when he wanted to purchase tyers

The gentleman took to TikTok to share his cries, saying he didn't know that buying an SUV was like this

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding his situation hilariously funny

A man cried about the price of tyers for his BMW SUV. Images: @Shaunl/ Getty Images, @reubs1979/ TikTok

Source: UGC

One man who bought a BMW X5 with pride cried when he realised how much its tyers cost.

@reubs1979 took to his TikTok account to share his cries. In the picture post, he captured his white BMW SUV with a caption voicing his frustration.

"Me buying an X5, not knowing the price of tyers."

What does the BWM X5 have to offer?

Briefly News researched the car, and it doesn't go lower than a million. The beast has a powerful engine, it is spacious, and it also has the fanciest driver assistance setups. All the parking help you could need comes as standard.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In addition, it has heated cupholders, a fancy Bowers and Wilkins sound system, TVs in the back, massage seats up front and actual laser headlights.

How much does its parts cost?

With any car, one has to consider many factors, including the cost of the car's parts. It is no secret that cars are a responsibility and must be taken care of, and they will not forever stay fresh.

As years pass, they will lose a spark, and one or two parts may need to be replaced. As the owner, you need to be ready for that.

In the case of the BMW SUV owned by the TikTokker, unfortunately, its parts go deep in the pocket simply because the car is one of a kind. One could tell by its features and price. According to our research, a BMW X5 tyre does not go lower than R5k.

Man cries about BMW SUV tyre price

See the TikTok funny post below:

A man cried about the price of his BMW's tyers. Images: @reubs1979

Source: UGC

TikTokkers found the video hilarious

The video has over 700k views, with many online users finding his situation hilariously funny.

@Pst_mlu21 laughed:

"Wait until the motor plan is finished you will cry differently "

@Kevin Miguel Vougn shared:

"Cars are not that expensive but the maintenance "

@chrismxo1 relates:

"Lol 5 years ago. went to change Fortuna Tyres and the cheapest brand cost 12k"

@Xollow suggested:

"Take a tyre insurance, I claim two every year."

21-year-old flexes BMW

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 21-year-old who bought a BMW for her birthday.

A young woman @phililealivelyntuli, a personal trainer, MC, radio personality and model, celebrated her 21st birthday. She did it in a big way by showing people the process she went through to buy a BMW. Many found her clip to be fascinating.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News