The second-generation BMW M2 is undergoing final tests ahead of its debut in October the German carmaker revealed

The engine will be the same powering the new M3 and M4, however, the power output for the M2 was not confirmed

South African BMW M fans will see the latest M2 arrive in April 2023 with pricing and specification announced closer to its launch

BMW's new M2 will make its world debut in a little over four and a half months but for now, it's in the final testing stages at the Salzburgring in Austria.

BMW's new M2 will be launched in South Africa in April 2023. Image: BMW Pressclub

While the carmaker omitted the new M2's power figures from the 3,0-litre turbocharged engine it did mention it will have similar outputs to the M2 CS. For the record that's a tasty 331kW and 550Nm, BMW Pressclub reports.

Perhaps the most important detail for aficionados of the M brand is that there'll be an optional manual six-speed gearbox and an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox, IOL reports. Power is sent through the rear-axle only with an adaptive M chassis brakes from the M3 and M4 parts bin.

On the looks front, expect an optional carbon roof to reduce weight as well as M carbon bucket front seats for the driver and passenger.

