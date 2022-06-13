Supercar and Formula 1 car designer Gordon Murray celebrated his 76th birthday and is best known for designing the McLaren F1 which was once the world's fastest road car

Murray also designed Formula 1 cars and has recently produced a new supercar called the GMA T50

The V12-powered lightweight sports car is focused on the driver and even has a manual gear shifter, rare in modern high-performance cars

In 1978 Gordon Murray rose to fame in Formula 1 after pioneering the Brabham BT46 'Fan Car'. The design was revolutionary and gave the team an immediate advantage during the race.

The racing car-builder was born on 18 June 1946 in Durban and left for the United Kingdom in 1969, hoping to land a job at British carmaker Lotus.

Gordon Murray poses with his two most famous road cars: the McLaren F1 (L) and the new GMA T.33. Image: Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images / Gordon Murray Automotive.

Source: UGC

Murray's design and addition of the large fan on the Brabham BT46B's rear propelled it to victory on its debut at the Swedish Grand Prix in 1958. Immediately other teams protested to the sport's organisers and it was deemed illegal, Motorsport.com reports.

The Durban-born designer's next big exploit was a road car called the McLaren F1 that he had been working on since 1969, according to McLaren. Production was low with only 106 units built between 1992 and 1998.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Murray's one+two seating configuration placed the driver in the middle of the car to help with weight balance and its BMW-sourced V12 engine produced 461kW and 650N.m. It became the fastest road car ever with a top speed of 386km/h.

Murray's latest supercar project is the T.33. Like the McLaren F1, the T.33 is powered by a naturally-aspirated V12 engine and all are sold, according to Gordon Murray Automotive.

Mercedes AMG's F1 powered hypercar will cost over R30 million when it goes into production

To mark the 55th anniversary of the performance and sports car brand, the production version of the Mercedes-AMG One is celebrating its world premiere, Briefly News reports.

The two-seater super sports car brings the world's most modern and efficient Formula 1 hybrid drive technology from the race track to the road for the first time. The performance hybrid produces a total output of 782 kW from one combustion engine and four electric motors, with a top speed capped at 352 km/h.

The extremely complex development was carried out in close cooperation with the Formula 1 experts at Mercedes-AMG High-Performance Powertrains in Brixworth. The Mercedes-AMG One will also officially be seen in action for the first time in the UK, as part of the Festival of Speed at Goodwood (23 to 26 June 2022). The German carmaker announced it would produce just 275 at a price of $2 million or over R30 million. Each unit has been bought.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News