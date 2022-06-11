One of South Africa's best known comedians Jason Goliath is a huge petrolhead and has teamed up with his cousin Nicholas for a new extreme motorsport show

The Goliaths meets up with Mzansi's motorsport legends as he flies, drives, rides, and drifts into the mad world of motorsport

The first episode takes place in the sky and the cousins meet up with five-time South African aerobatics champion, Patrick Davidson for an epic encounter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Jason and Nicholas Goliath star in a new five-part extreme motorsport show alongside Mzansi's legends in Red Bull's show ‘Giving it Gears’.

The first episode aired at the end of May and features top aerobatics pilot Pat Davidson.

South Africa’s Goliath Comedy Brothers Team Up for an Epic Red Bull Motorsport Show Called ‘Giving It Gears’

Source: UGC

Jason tweeted about the new show that sees him driving around Mzansi in a minibus taxi in search of challenges that will take himself out of his seemingly non-existent comfort zone as he flies, drives, rides, and drifts into the mad world of motorsport. All the while having a laugh and being scared senseless.

According to Red Bull South Africa, the episode will see the dynamic duo take to the skies with five-time South African aerobatics champion, Patrick Davidson, fondly known as Pat. The 39-year-old pilot hails from Ggeberha and obtained his flying license at the age of 17 and entered the world of aerobatics in 2017.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pat even allows Jason to take the flight controls of the GB1 Game Bird plane. It's certainly an experience all three won't forget.

Goliath adds:

“Pat is a real life Tony Stark! The guy is calm, calculated and surprisingly funny! My experience in Red Bull One with him is seared into the back of my mind forever!”

A crazy Scottish adventurer will drive an electric car from the North Pole to the South Pole

Nissan announced its partnership with Scottish adventurer, Chris Ramsey, to undertake the world’s-first all-electric driving adventure from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole, Briefly News reports.

Departing in March 2023, the daring Pole to Pole expedition will see Ramsey and team in a Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE travel over 27 000 kilometres across several regions and continents with predicted temperatures ranging from -30⁰C to 30⁰C.

Ramsey will be the first person to drive from pole to pole in a vehicle of any type as he makes his way from the Arctic through North, Central and South America, before crossing to Antarctica.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News