Nissan announced its partnership with Scottish adventurer, Chris Ramsey, to undertake the world’s-first all-electric driving adventure from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole

Ramsey and a team in a Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will travel over 27 000 kilometres across several regions and continents with predicted temperatures ranging from -30⁰C to 30⁰C

The Scotsman is aiming to become the first person to drive from pole to pole in a vehicle of any type as he makes his way from the Arctic through North, Central and South America, before crossing to Antarctica

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nissan announced on 24 May its partnership with Scottish adventurer, Chris Ramsey, to undertake the world’s-first all-electric driving adventure from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole.

Departing in March 2023, the daring Pole to Pole expedition will see Ramsey and team in a Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE travel over 27 000 kilometres across several regions and continents with predicted temperatures ranging from -30⁰C to 30⁰C.

Chris Ramsey (right) will undertake the world’s-first all-electric driving adventure from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

Ramsey will be the first person to drive from pole to pole in a vehicle of any type as he makes his way from the Arctic through North, Central and South America, before crossing to Antarctica, Newspress reports.

The route will negotiate some of the world’s most extreme, brutal, and yet beautiful scenery. According to National Geographic, the South Pole's conditions range from snow-covered glacial landscapes to treacherous mountain climbs and vast desert dunes, Pole to Pole driven by the Nissan Ariya will take followers through breath-taking and uncharted territory.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will travel over 27 000 kilometres from the South Pole to the North Pole. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

Nissan Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino, global head of marketing and sales says:

“We’re proud to announce our partnership with Chris Ramsey and the Pole to Pole expedition team, the all-new, all-electric Ariya crossover SUV enables you to go further, easier and in comfort. And with e-4ORCE control technology providing enhanced stability and traction on a variety of surfaces, we know it will be the perfect partner for Chris and his team on their challenging all-electric journey.”

In preparation for the freezing Arctic and Antarctic conditions, Ramsey’s expedition Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will be modified with a custom rugged exterior fit for the trek across extreme terrain with upgraded wheels, tyres and suspension. A second, unmodified Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will act as a support vehicle throughout the Americas.

Nissan charges towards electrified future with new line-up and technologies

Nissan has set its course firmly towards a sustainable future and bolstered its position in the European market with the presentation of its new six-part electrified line-up arriving this Summer, Briefly News reports.

Leveraging its unmatched electric expertise and leadership, Nissan is supercharging its shift to electrified mobility with the brand's most exciting and comprehensive offering to date.

Following the decision to not invest in Euro 7 for passenger cars, Nissan will not introduce any new pure internal combustion engine-powered passenger cars in Europe from 2023. Taking bold steps to ensure it will deliver a new era of mobility, Nissan expects 75% of its sales mix in the region to be electrified by FY2026, with the ambition to reach 100% by the end of the decade.

Source: Briefly News