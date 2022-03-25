Six electrified models with clear differentiation thanks to unique Nissan technologies, with a a ew line-up delivers electrification with no compromise on excitement and driving pleasure

The carmaker will end investment in new pure internal combustion engines for passenger vehicles

Nissan will meets its buyers mobility needs through a range of models with different levels of electrification

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nissan has set its course firmly towards a sustainable future and bolstered its position in the European market with the presentation of its new six-part electrified line-up arriving this Summer.

Leveraging its unmatched electric expertise and leadership, Nissan is supercharging its shift to electrified mobility with the brand's most exciting and comprehensive offering to date.

Nissan charges towards electrified future with new line-up and technologies

Source: UGC

Following the decision to not invest in Euro 7 for passenger cars, Nissan will not introduce any new pure internal combustion engine-powered passenger cars in Europe from 2023, Newspress reports. Taking bold steps to ensure it will deliver a new era of mobility, Nissan expects 75% of its sales mix in the region to be electrified by FY2026, with the ambition to reach 100% by the end of the decade.

Going beyond the vehicle, Nissan is working on a comprehensive EV Energy Ecosystem, which explores initiatives to optimise and expand battery energy management capabilities. Nissan's flagship manufacturing ecosystem, EV36Zero, based in Sunderland, UK – brings together vehicle and battery production, powered by renewables to set the blueprint for the future of manufacturing mobility.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Combining EV36Zero with the region’s new electrified product line-up, Nissan truly has turned the page in Europe with a clear path to electrification and carbon neutrality, Engadget reports.

Nissan charges towards electrified future with new line-up and technologies. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

A diverse line-up for an electrified future

Setting the benchmark for an electrified offering, Nissan is delivering more choice, more excitement, and more accessibility than ever before. With the introduction of hybrid technology on Juk, e-POWER on Qashqai and X-Trail and the launch of Ariya, a pure EV, this summer, 2022 marks the year when Nissan will offer levels of electrification to match customer’s needs.

As the electric revolution continues to gain pace, Nissan is supporting drivers embarking on their journey to zero-emission mobility with a thrilling range of electrified crossovers. The powertrain portfolio available on Nissan’s vehicles reflects the diversity of its customers’ driving habits.

Juke Hybrid

The latest iteration of Nissan’s compact crossover, JUKE Hybrid retains the JUKE personality and gives EV-curious customers a comprehensive introduction to the world of electrification. JUKE Hybrid blends responsive performance, enjoyable drivability, and excellent fuel efficiency for a rewarding and assured experience on the road.

Nissan Juke. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

Juke Hybrid brings customers a truly integrated electrified driving experience, with a multi-modal powertrain and smart gearbox offering pure-electric power or a combination of combustion engine and electric motor. Nissan’s innovative e-Pedal Step system allows the driver to accelerate and decelerate the car to a slow creep-speed (4,8km/h) – enhancing comfort and convenience on the move.

All-new Qashqai e-POWER

Building on its heritage as the world’s first crossover model, the all-new Qashqai elevates the crossover driving experience with Nissan’s unique e-POWER powertrain technology.

Qashqai. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

The system developed entirely by Nissan delivers the unmistakable thrill of fully electric driving without the need to recharge. A 100% electric-driven motor powers the wheels for instant and linear acceleration, while a small combustion engine recharges the battery on the move – offering even more confidence behind the wheel.

Full electric vehicles

LEAF

The world’s first mass-market EV, LEAF initiated a revolution and set the blueprint for modern electric vehicles – with more than 577,000 LEAF sold globally and over 9 billion zero-emission kilometres driven since its 2010 launch.

Leaf. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

Nissan developed its rich electrification expertise with LEAF, refining the successful formula over a decade of development to make EVs accessible to all – bringing even more compelling design, seamless connectivity and efficient powertrain options with LEAF 2022.

Ariya

Marking a new chapter in Nissan’s electrification journey, Ariya is Nissan’s first all-electric coupé-crossover and the pinnacle of what Nissan does best. The first vehicle to employ the ingenious CMF-EV platform developed by Nissan for the Alliance, Ariya is the ultimate electric experience; it embodies Nissan’s Japanese DNA, offers dynamic driving performance and boasts one of the most spacious interiors in the segment.

Ariya. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

Redefining fully electric driving, Ariya will also feature e-4ORCE, the perfect balance of power and control. The twin-motor system’s seamless power distribution delivers instant response for effortless acceleration in a variety of driving scenarios.

Townstar

The next generation of Nissan’s fully electric compact LCV offering, the all-new Townstar is designed to be a reliable, efficient and sustainable business partner, optimised to meet customers’ ever-changing needs.

Townstar. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

Leveraging synergies with an Alliance platform, the model has been designed with an intelligent blend of efficiency and practicality. Offered with a fully electric powertrain delivering 177mls of range under the WLTP combined cycle, as well as a suite of 20+ technology features, the all-new Townstar is ideal for last-mile deliveries. This next-generation compact van helps to future-proof sustainable business operations and accelerate the transition towards electrification.

The New Maserati Grecale SUV features a high-performance version with an electric model due in 2023

An electric vehicle that is production-ready unlike the A6 Avant E Tron concept, is Maserati's Grecale Folgore Briefly News reports.

A full-electric Grecale wearing the Folgore badge will come to market in 2023 and is the first full-electric Maserati SUV. To complete the range, the Grecale Folgore, the 100% electric version with 400V technology.

Inside, in the cabin, the standout tech specs include the traditional Maserati clockface. Digital for the first time, it transforms into a veritable in-car concierge, courtesy of voice control.

Source: Briefly News