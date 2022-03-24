Honda announced its all-new hybrid-only Civic will complete its commitment to electrify all its mainstream models in Europe by the end of 2022

The Japanese carmaker confirmed Honda a trio of new electrified models for Europe in 2023, headlined by the all-electric B-segment SUV, previewed as the e:Ny1 Prototype

Another aspect is charging solutions and energy services that are part of the multi-pathway approach to zero-emission technologies for its products and services

The company has committed to be Carbon Neutral by 2050 and to cease the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040

Honda today unveiled its next electrified model for Europe, the all-new Civic e: HEV. Available to European customers later this year, the 11th-generation Civic completes the brand’s commitment to electrify its entire mainstream European automobile range by the end of 2022.

Honda also confirmed the further expansion of its electrified product line-up in 2023 to create its widest European line-up for many years. New additions include an all-electric B-segment SUV, previewed as the e:Ny1 Prototype, a C-segment full hybrid SUV, and the all-new CR-V, which will be available with both full hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options for the first time in Europe.

This is Honda's new addition, an all-electric B-segment SUV, previewed as the e:Ny1 Prototype.

Coming to market in 2023, the e:Ny1 electric vehicle (EV) will be at the centre of Honda’s future product lineup. Offering the unique blend of dynamics, technology and design that Honda is known for, the compact SUV will provide a great option for families looking for their first EV, Newspress reports.

Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe

“The completion of our electrification goal marks a significant moment for Honda in Europe."

Completing Honda’s electrified mainstream model line-up for Europe, the new Civic is the latest car to be offered exclusively with e:HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) technology, joining the brand’s other electrified models: Jazz, Jazz Crosstar, CR-V, HR-V and Honda e.

Powering the Civic is the most advanced iteration of Honda’s unique e: HEV powertrain, which combines a power-dense lithium-ion battery, two compact, powerful electric motors, and a newly developed 2.0-litre direct injection DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine. The Civic has been targeted to achieve CO2 emissions of less than 110 grams per km which is less than five litres per 100km, with a maximum motor output of 135kW and 315N.m of torque.

Honda Previews Its E Ny1 Electric SUV and Announces Plans to Phase Out Internal Combustion Engine Cars by 2040.

The new Civic will be one of the most compelling packages in its class when it arrives in Europe from Autumn 2022.

In addition to enhancing its electrified lineup for Europe in 2023, Honda is continuing its focus on its Energy Management business. Its ambition is to create a sustainable society with zero environmental impact by connecting electrified mobility products and energy services.

For the next stage in its electrification journey, Honda is using a multi-pathway strategy to realise its commitment to carbon neutrality across all products and corporate activities by 2050.

The company will also end the sale of internal combustion engine automobiles globally by 2040.

The Honda E is the carmaker's only electric vehicle at the moment.

