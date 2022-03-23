For 2022, the Toyota has ditched the Rav4 Hybrid's GX specification and has revised the line-up with a new two-grade strategy comprising the opulent GX-R and VX

Visually the GX-R sets itself apart with its imposing trapezoidal grille, two parallel cross-bars, and wide-set fog lamps frame the blue-hued Toyota insignia - exclusive to hybrid derivatives

The hybrid models also feature the E-Four technology which combines a 2,5-litre Atkinson cycle four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor while adding a rear-axle mounted electric motor

Two new models have made their way into the Rav4 local line-up, with Toyota introducing GX-R and VX derivatives.

Visually the GX-R features leather trim on the steering wheel and gear lever, as well as orange detailing on the stitching, seatback and console surround areas. The VX variant adopts a stylish and sophisticated exterior package, with a unique front grille treatment, deeper apron and vertically-mounted fog lamp bezels. The leather interior is accompanied by blue interior illumination.

Toyota adds upgraded hybrid-powered Rav4 models featuring E-Four technology. Image: Motorpress

According to Motorpress the feature list of the GX-R, which is priced at R644 100, is extensive and includes LED headlamps and daytime running lights, aforementioned fog lamps, roof rails, rear spoiler and new smoked 18" alloy wheels.

Inside expect Convenience climate control, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, a touchscreen infotainment system (with CarPlay and Android Auto functionality), five USB ports, a wireless charger, reverse camera, rear park distance control (PDC) and cruise control. Toyota says both seat heating and ventilation are on offer, as well as an electrically adjusted pew for the driver.

Striking orange detailing on the stitching, seatback and console surround areas - adding a dash of flair to the cabin. Image: Motorpress

Standout features on the VX model, which retails for R723 200, include an electrically adjustable front seat with driver memory function, front and rear park distance control, auto high-beam functionality and auto-fold operation for the exterior mirrors, TimesLive reports.

A highlight of the VX model is the panoramic view monitor which is newly joined by a digital rear-view mirror. The digital rear-view mirror uses rear-facing cameras to project a wide-angle image onto the mirror surface. The driver can toggle between traditional and camera views, at the touch of a button.

Powering the GX-R and VX models is the fourth-generation hybrid system which in E-Four execution combines a 2,5-litre Atkinson cycle four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor (on the front axle) while adding a rear-mounted electric motor (MGR).

The power units are coupled to a CVT transmission to integrate power sources. This not only provides the vehicle with new energy credentials but adds on-demand AWD to the powertrain matrix.

Toyota South Africa Adds GX R and VX Hybrid Powered Rav4 Models Featuring E-four Technology to Local Range. Image: Motorpress

In terms of performance figures, the A25A-FXS engine delivers 131kW and 221N.m of torque in pure ICE trim. The electric motors pitch in 88kW and 40kW respectively (front/rear) with the complimentary torque numbers registering at 202 and 121N.m. The total system is rated at 163kW, while the top speed is specified as 180km/h.

Fuel efficiency remains one of the key hybrid credentials, with the RAV4 E-FOUR Hybrid being no exception. A combined cycle figure of 4.8 l/100 kilometres certainly validates this statement. A 55-litre fuel tank allows a theoretical range of 1145 km on a single tank.

