Maserati took the covers off its new Grecale SUV that will compete against the Porsche Macan and BMW X4

The range is headlined by a flagship Trofeo version featuring a high-performance 3,0-litre 395kW petrol V6 and a Modena and GT versions sporting mild-hybrid engines

A full-electric Grecale wearing the Folgore badge will come to market in 2023 and is the first full-electric Maserati SUV

Grecale strikes the right balance between versatility, elegance, performance and innovation, guaranteeing performance, comfort and safety, all at the same time. These features are combined with off-road capabilities and uncompromising driving pleasure.

Developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena, the new SUV is produced at the Cassino plant.

This is the Maserati Grecale makes its world debut for mid size SUV

The range of engines available, includes internal combustion, hybrid and, by 2023 the Grecale will also be the first full-electric SUV in Maserati history, Motorpress reports.

Three versions will be rolled out at launch: GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of delivering 223kW; Modena, with a four-cylinder 246kW mild-hybrid engine; and the powerful Trofeo, equipped with a high-performance 3,0-litre 395kW petrol V6 based on the Nettuno engine fitted to the MC20, the Verge reports.

To complete the range, the Grecale Folgore, the 100% electric version with 400V technology.

To complete the range, the Grecale Folgore, the 100% electric version with 400V technology.

The new SUV stands out in terms of spaciousness and comfort, boasting an impressive set of “best-in-class” features. It is best-in-class in terms of interior space, driveability, handling, acceleration (0-100 km/h in 3,8 seconds – on the Trofeo), top speed (285 km/h – again on the Trofeo), sound quality and extensive use of fine materials such as wood, carbon fibre and leather.

Its dimensions are a major factor: in the GT version, Grecale is 4846 mm long with a wheelbase of 2901 mm, a height of 1670 mm, a width of 2163 mm (including wing mirrors), with a rear wheel track of 1948 mm (and even greater in the Trofeo).

The design of Grecale embraces Maserati’s new visual symbol, the front features a low and imposing grille. In the rear, the boomerang taillights are inspired by the Giugiaro 3200 GT and fit in with the trapezoidal line.

Inside, in the cabin, the standout tech specs include the traditional Maserati clockface. Digital for the first time, it transforms into a veritable in-car concierge, courtesy of voice control.

This is the Maserati Grecale makes its world debut for mid size SUV

Everything becomes touch-based, with extreme aesthetic cleanliness. The technology is controlled from the displays: the large 31cm central screen, the largest ever seen in a Maserati, another 22cm display for the extra controls and a third for the passengers in the rear seats.

The in-car experience is managed from the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, from the state-of-the-art infotainment and from Maserati Connect.

This is the Maserati Grecale makes its world debut for mid size SUV

The in-car sound is pushed to the absolute limits of enjoyment by an all-round sound experience, ensured by the typical Maserati roar and the immersive Sonus faber 3D sound system. The Sonus faber system – as standard at Premium level – includes 14 speakers, or 21 speakers on demand at High Premium level.

Every journey is transformed into a unique adventure that combines dynamic comfort and an unforgettable driving experience, made possible by the extraordinary handling provided by the new, 100% Vehicle Dynamic Control Module (VDCM) system and the 360° control it offers over the car. The option of complete control translates into a clear distinction between the various drive modes: Comfort, GT, Sport, Corsa (Trofeo only) and Off-road.

