Italian luxury car brand Maserati has stated its intentions to offer a fully electric car line-up from 2025, it also announced its sales and financial figures from 2021

All Maserati models will come in a 100% electric version by 2025: the MC20 super sports car, the new Quattroporte sports sedan and the all-new full-size Levante SUV will complete the Maserati Folgore

In 2021, Maserati recorded robust growth in sales, at 41% year-on-year with a total of 24 269 vehicles delivered to customers worldwide

Maserati is the first Italian luxury car brand to produce full-electric models: the Trident is announcing its plans for the market launch of the electric range, Folgore. The carmaker is innovative by nature and is looking ahead to the future.

As announced at the “MMXX: Time to be Audacious” event in September 2020, Maserati has completed the revamp of the Brand and is now ready for the market launch of Folgore, the new 100% electric range.

In 2021 Maserati recorded robust growth in sales, at 41% year-on-year with a total of 24 269 vehicles delivered to customers worldwide. Image: Newspress

In 2021, the Stellantis Group's only luxury brand reported an increase in its global market share to 2.4%, specifically at 2.9% and 2.7% in North America and China, respectively, Newspress reports. In 2021 Maserati recorded robust growth in sales, at 41% year-on-year with a total of 24,269 vehicles delivered to customers worldwide. Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) margin* stood at 5.1% and Net Revenues* were €2,021 million.

Bolstered by the outstanding results it has achieved, Maserati is carving out the path that will make it the first luxury brand to launch a 100% electric sports car.

Maserati will set the benchmark in every market segment and will be the first luxury brand to complete its electric line-up by 2025, Jalopnik reports.

The Folgore full-electric strategy has been developed with customers’ requirements in mind, which remain the focus of every single product and form part of the Brand’s DNA.

The new GranTurismo will be the first car in Maserati history to adopt 100% electric solutions. Made at the Mirafiori production hub, it will debut in the market in 2023.

The new GranTurismo, a true icon for the brand, will offer cutting-edge technical solutions derived from Formula E, superb performance, comfort and elegance, all typical of the Trident. Next year, the all-new Grecale SUV – scheduled for launch in the next few days – will also become available in an electric version.

New Maserati models will be developed, engineered and produced 100% in Italy, and will be adopting electric powertrains. Image: Newspress

All Maserati models will come in a 100% electric version by 2025: the MC20 super sports car, the new Quattroporte sports sedan and the all-new full-size Levante SUV will complete the Maserati Folgore offering, to attract the new luxury consumer in all market segments.

By 2030, the entire Maserati range will be fully electric.

Maserati plan is part of the Stellantis “Dare Forward 2030” strategic plan announced on 1st March. All the brand’s new models will be developed, engineered and produced 100% in Italy, and will be adopting electric powertrains, to bring great innovation and high performance, both typical of Maserati’s DNA.

