The A4810 represents a futuristic, hydrogen-powered, two-seater supercar, and by using a hydrogen power supply, it means the A4180 is almost ready to take to the roads without emissions

It has been designed by students at the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) Design School in Turin, in collaboration with Alpine

The model embraces next-generation technologies without losing sight of the traditional roots of the Alpine brand

The name ‘A4810’ conveys the brand's legacy as ‘4810’ is the height of the Mont Blanc, which is the most emblematic peak in the Alps

28 Masters's students studying Transportation Design at the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) Design School in Turin presented their own take on the concept of sportiness with the ‘A4810 Project by IED’: a hydrogen-powered, two-seater supercar based on a brief from the Alpine design team.

The A4810 is a car that embraces next-generation technologies while also championing the traditional characteristics of the Alpine brand founded in 1955. A model that is not only technologically advanced but also environmentally friendly, the A4810 provides a glimpse into future supercars.

The A4810 provides a glimpse into the future supercars, a model that is not only technologically advanced but also environmentally friendly. Image: Newspress

The student-led project is an ideal way for Alpine to broaden its horizons to new generations of designers and drivers and raise awareness of the innovative project presented by talented students, Newspress reports.

The A4810 Project by IED measures 5091mm long – 2010mm wide and 1055mm high with a wheelbase of 2717mm. The two-seater supercar with the experimental combination of the shape of a Berlinette with a hydrogen powertrain, Autocar reports.

While the engine and fuel tanks are built like those on a typical hypercar, the subtraction process is proof of strong innovation. The design alternates between empty and full spaces, giving the vehicle a lightweight look and aerodynamic features inspired by Formula 1 models. Furthermore, the A4810 Project by IED was tasked with bringing the brand to the cusp of the sports car category.

The design alternates between empty and full spaces, giving the vehicle a lightweight look and aerodynamic features inspired by Formula 1 models. Image: Newspress

The French spirit has been skilfully preserved: while avoiding the pitfalls of unnecessary formal elements, designers focussed on the overlapping layers and sculptural aspects of the car’s silhouette. The bi-tone colours, matte black, and carbon fibre highlights create a bold contrast with each part of the car, making them stand out according to their function: aerodynamic, mechanical or merely formal.

The team of students used digital tools to design the interior through sketches, 3D models, renderings, animations, and HMI (Human Machine Interface) development. In incorporating hydrogen power supply, it means that they developed a full-fledged concept that is almost ready to take to the roads of a much more sustainable future, one without emissions.

The team of students used digital tools to design the interior through sketches, 3D models, renderings, animations, and HMI (Human Machine Interface) development. Image: Newspress

