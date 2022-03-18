BMW showed off several images of its new 7 Series and released details of its i7 flagship electric sedan that will make its global debut in April

The new 7 Series' grille obviously features the carmaker's signature kidney grille design, but it's safe to say in its most extreme application

BMW also shared details of what it calls the world's first all-electric luxury sedan, the i7, as the motor industry releases new electric-powered models

BMW has shared details and a couple of images of its new 7 Series, which is set to sport a humungous grille. The focus is initially on technology highlights, a new front-end design based on hallmark BMW design features and a unique interior experience consisting of digital features and exclusive materials.

In April, the premium car manufacturer will present the all-electric i7 and with it, the entire new 7 Series. Being the first all-electric luxury sedan in the world, it brings innovative driving pleasure to the road with a range of more than 600 kilometres.

BMW released some teaser images of its new 7 Series. Image: Newspress

With the all-electric i7, the Bavarian premium automobile manufacturer is expanding its range of locally emission-free vehicles to the exclusive segment of its top-of-the-range models, Newspress reports.

In the i7, the characteristic design elements of twin round headlights and kidney grille have been completely reinterpreted to achieve a modern and distinctive look. Some of the special design statements are upper light elements made of exclusive crystal glass and the illuminated contour of the kidney grille, Car and Driver reports.

BMW will present its all-new 7 Series next month. Image: Newspress

A new Curved Display screen debuts in the 7 Series, featuring a new type of light and function strip on the instrument panel and the doors provides a visual and haptic quality that is as modern as it is exclusive.

The Interaction Bar is part of the ambient lighting and also features integrated control buttons. In addition, the newly developed Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof adds to the feeling of spaciousness, modernity and well-being that prevails in the interior of the new 7 Series with LED light threads that can be individually adjusted.

In the interior, the focus in the 7 Series is on the innovative user experience created with new My Modes and the latest generation of the iDrive operating system. Image: Newspress

Rear passengers are well catered for, thanks to a unique cinematic experience. The BMW Theatre Screen, which moves out of the roof liner, is an ultra-widescreen with a 31-inch screen, 32: 9 panoramic display format and 8K streaming resolution.

It transforms the rear seats into an exclusive, private cinema lounge where passengers can select their personal entertainment programme from a diverse range of streaming offers and enjoy watching it while driving in carmaker's new top-of-the-range models.

