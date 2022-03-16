BMW has not made an M3 Touring since the E46 M3 Touring prototype and the much-anticipated M3 Touring is in celebration the M Division's 50th anniversary

The Touring is the combination of M specific high performance, an increase in available interior space and the intelligent functionality of a Touring model making the M3 G81 a very special vehicle

The extensive development process of the new M3 Touring includes intensive testing and tuning programme at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the high-speed oval in Nardo, the Sachsenring in Germany and the Tyrolean Alps

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

BMW's M Division celebrates 50 years this year and one model that has aficionados has chomping at the bit is the M3 Touring.

The high-performance station wagon will use the same 3,0-litre twin-turbo engine in the M3 and M4 that produces 375kW. It's likely that the carmaker's xDrive all-wheel-drive setup will be used along with the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The G81 M3 Touring will be the first production M3 Touring model in BMW's history. Image: BMW PressClub

Source: UGC

The new M3 Touring, a production first for the Munich-based carmaker, has undergone testing ahead of its global launch later this year, according to BMW M. The wagon features widened axles, large front air intakes and four exhaust tailpipes, all typical M design cues and features.

In the company's latest video, the rear of the M3 Touring is shown for the first time by M employees, according to the BMW Blog.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

BMW M said:

"A dream comes true: for the first time in its history, BMW M’s model range will be complemented by a BMW M3 Touring. This is the first episode of the BMW M3 Touring story, which takes us from the development process to the ultimate endurance test on the Nordschleife."

South Africans are paying over R20 a litre for petrol: Here are 10 tips on how to save fuel

The recent fuel price hike has seen South Africans forking out over R20 a litre for petrol, and to be honest, it's not a great feeling, Briefly News reports.

It was one of the single largest fuel price hikes so far. With that being said, there are ways to make the increase a little easier to manage, and that's why we've collated tips for motorists to learn how to go further for less.

By adjusting our driving habits and looking after our vehicles better, we can reduce fuel consumption and pay less money towards our trips.

Source: Briefly News