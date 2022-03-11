There's a new Hyundai Tucson on sale in South Africa and its exterior styling is arguably the main headline grabber with LED Daytime Running Lights integrated into the grille

Two new engines are available in the Tucson's range: both are two-litre units with a petrol and diesel option offered with either a six-speed automatic or eight-speed automatic transmissions

Interestingly Hyundai say its new mid-size SUV underwent durability tests and dynamic testing on the most demanding race track in the world, the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife

Pricing begins at R519 900 for the 2.0 NU Premium and tops out at R699 900 for the flagship R2.0 Elite Turbodiesel AT

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Hyundai has answered the call for more space in their latest Tucson SUV, now on sale in South Africa. The new model is 150mm longer, 15mm wider, and the wheelbase is 85 mm longer than the previous generation. The result is more legroom for rear passengers and larger boot at 539 litres of luggage capacity with the seats up and up to 1 860 litres with the seats folded.

The Tucson is available with two four-cylinder engines – a naturally aspirated two-litre petrol and a two-litre turbodiesel - mated to either a six-speed automatic transmission or a eight-speed transmission depending on the model. Power outputs for the engines are 115kW and 192N.m for the petrol and 137kW and 416N.m for the diesel.

The fourth-generation Tucson is now available in Mzansi. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Hyundai South Africa sold 15 346 units of the previous, third-generation Tucson which is pretty good considering how tough the competition is locally. The local arm of the Korean carmaker is hoping the new, fourth-generation follows suit after being launched this week, Quickpic reports.

Pricing and specification for the new model has been confirmed, with Hyundai dropping the all-wheel-drive option previously available , the Citizen reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Three trim levels are available, Premium, Executive and Elite. The engine options are the two-litre petrol engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, does duty in the Premium, Executive and one of the Elite variants. The sole model sporting the two-litre turbodiesel engine, coupled with an 8-speed transmission, is used in the other Elite model. All models are front-wheel drive.

Four driver modes are offered - Eco, Smart, Normal and Sport - and can be configured by selecting a switch on the middle console behind the gear lever.

Standard specification on all models is three-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, the Executive and Elite derivatives feature a cooling option too. On the infotainment front Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity is available wirelessly via the 20cm touchscreen.

The Premium derivative features a cloth seat covering, while the Executive and Elite variants have artificial leather seats. Other niceties include a wireless charging pad in the centre console, and front and rear USB ports. The Elite variants are equipped with a panoramic glass sunroof.

Hyundai's designers opted to tweak the Tucson’s interior layout led to a lower instrument display and removal of the gauge cluster housing around the 26cm digital cluster. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

On the safety front, the new Tucson has six airbags: front and side airbags for the driver and front passenger, and curtain airbags which also offers protection for rear occupants.

Pricing:

Tucson 2.0 NU Premium AT - R519 900

Tucson 2.0 NU Executive AT - R569 900

Tucson 2.0 NU Elite AT - R634 900

Tucson R2.0 Elite Turbodiesel AT - R699 900

All models are sold with a seven-year or 200 000 m manufacturer’s warranty, a six-year or 90 000km service plan.

South Africans are paying over R20 a litre for petrol: 10 Tips on how to save fuel

The recent fuel price hike has seen South Africans forking out over R20 a litre for petrol and to be honest, it's not a great feeling, Briefly News reports.

It was one of the single largest fuel price hikes so far. With that being said, there are ways to make the increase a little easier to manage, and that's why we've collated tips for motorists to learn how to go further for less.

By making several adjustments to our driving habits and looking after our vehicles better we can reduce fuel consumption and pay less money towards our trips.

Source: Briefly News