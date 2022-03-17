British carmaker Lotus has revealed the price and specification of its new Emira version called the First Edition

The sportscar is lightweight and powerful with numerous elements unique to the brand and features the AMG-sourced four-cylinder engine which is the most powerful in the world

A new eight-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) joins Emira V6 manual and auto and the model is available to order from April 8 in the United Kingdom

Lotus has confirmed full details on the price and spec of the eagerly anticipated Emira First Edition. The model is fully loaded with a host of desirable technology, infotainment and comfort features, plus unique badging.

The Emira is the last petrol-powered car from Lotus before a new all-electric era begins on 29 March when Type 132 makes its world debut.

Lotus has confirmed full details on the price and spec of the eagerly anticipated Emira First Edition, it rides on 20-inch wheels. Image: Newspress

The new four-cylinder Emira is powered by a bespoke version of AMG’s M139 direct injection engine. It is manufactured specifically for the Lotus Emira, and includes hardware changes to aid mid-mounted integration and new software, Newspress reports.

It is the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine homologated for road use (up to 155kW/ litre), widely regarded as the world’s best i4 unit and has an enviable reputation for reliability, RoadShow reports.

Using cutting-edge technology, it delivers outstanding performance for comparatively low emissions. The twin-scroll turbocharger with roller bearings is optimised for fast spool-up and minimum lag. The exhaust system is designed by Lotus and is unique to the Emira.

The Lotus Emira First Edition is powered by the most powerful four-cylinder engine homologated for road use (up to 155kW / litre). Image: Newspress

Key to its appeal is the standard-fit eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with paddleshift – a first for Lotus.

Gavan Kershaw, Director, Vehicle Attributes, Lotus, said:

“It’s a bespoke rear-wheel-drive variant of the transmission developed by Lotus in collaboration with AMG. On top of that, the gearshift strategy has been defined by the Hethel team as part of the car’s performance attributes. It is unique to the Emira and optimised for the best blend of outstanding driving engagement and performance, fuel consumption and emissions.”

Delivering 270kW, the car features a unique engine bay cover and C-pillar badging. As with the Emira V6 First Edition, the i4 version offers a high level of standard equipment.The car rides on 20-inch ultra-lightweight V-spoke forged alloy wheels.

